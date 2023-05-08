Hum Fauji Initiatives Listed as one of the Top 25 'ET HR Future Ready Organisations 2023-2024'

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI/PNN): Hum Fauji Initiatives, a leading financial advisory company catering exclusively to the niche of armed forces officers and their families, has won the Economic Times Future Ready Award 2023-24.

Hum Fauji Initiatives is announced as one of the Top 25 Mid & Small Sized Companies, which are the country's 'Most Future Ready Organisations'. The announcement was made at a glittering ceremony conducted on 4th May 2023 at Taj Land's End, Mumbai, by the Economic Times.

Also Read | Smartphones Under Rs 20,000; From Realme 10 Pro to iQOO Z7, Here's a List of 5 Top Cost-Effective Midrange Phones With Great Features.

The esteemed panel of industry experts, analysts, and thought leaders consisting of some of the top MDs and CXOs of companies like Asian Paints, Cummins India, HUL, Airtel Payments Bank, Aegon Life Insurance, Polycab, Welsum, and Reliance conducted an extensive evaluation process to identify companies that demonstrate exceptional foresight and readiness for future challenges. To put it in perspective, India has about 63.3 million Mid & Small Sized Companies (companies with an annual turnover of Rs 50 - 250 Crores). Hum Fauji Initiatives' remarkable performance, visionary leadership, and strategic initiatives positioned it as a frontrunner in this distinguished list.

The Jury gave big points to the organizations that have:

Also Read | Twitter Finally Admits Bug Exposed Private Circle Tweets To Public, Leaked Users’ Explicit Photos: Reports.

* Redesigned jobs for the future

* Re-imagined their operating models

* Accelerated the employee development agenda

* Re-engineered their talent attraction strategy to win the great war for talent

* Turbocharged decision-making with data-rich platforms

* Embedded diversity, inclusion, and equity to lead the future of their work

* Aced digital transformation in the new era of work, And

* Created an employee experience that empowers talent to thrive

The judgement parameters included four outstanding narratives on: Growth & Clarity of Purpose, Human Capital, Technology & Adaptation, and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) considerations.

The awards were received by Col Sanjeev Govila (retd), CEO & Bindu Govila, COO

Hum Fauji Initiatives. They thanked the entire armed forces community on behalf of their team for being a part of their journey and for their support of the company's mission over the past 13 years.

Hum Fauji Initiatives caters to the unique financial needs of armed forces officers and their families with a commitment to provide innovative, reliable, and ethical financial solutions that empower clients to achieve their financial goals. They proudly announce their niche segment by their USP - 'By the Faujis, For the Faujis'. The company strives to lead the industry by embracing innovation, adopting transformative technologies, and nurturing a culture of collaboration.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)