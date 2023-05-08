Mumbai, May 8: Recently, a bug started affecting Twitter users. It made the Twitter Circle tweets visible to the public. This means the information for a small circle was suddenly available to anyone on the micro-blogging platform. Several users have been reporting about this for weeks. Finally, Twitter has acknowledged the "security incident" in an email. Twitter Bug Exposed Private Circle Tweets to Public Users, Admits Elon Musk-Run Company.

"In April 2023, a security incident may have allowed users outside of your Twitter Circle to see tweets that should have otherwise been limited to the Circle to which you were posting. This issue was identified by our security team and immediately fixed so that these tweets were no longer visible outside of your Circle," Twitter email reads.

Twitter Circle: essentially allows you to share your tweets with a private set of Twitter followers. Users can curate their Twitter Circle list based on their preferences. This feature is very similar to Instagram's ‘Closed Friends’ story feature.

Twitter Circle Bug: The privacy breach was first noticed by some users in April when unintended users liked Circle Tweets. Finally, the company has emailed all users assuring that the security team fixed the issue.

Some of these tweets also included private pics. This includes explicit photos of Abraham Josephine Riesman, author of Ringmaster. She posted these on her Twitter Circles. However, they got leaked due to the bug.

"Twitter is committed to protecting the privacy of the people who use our service, and we understand the risks that an incident like this can introduce, and we deeply regret this happened," the company said. Twitter Down AGAIN! Global Outage As Twitter is Not Working for Users Worldwide.

The Elon Musk-owned platform claims the new glitch was caused by "a security incident that occurred earlier this year." As of now, it is not clear how many users were affected by the "security incident." Users don't need to do anything to patch the issue.

