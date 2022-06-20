Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): HVS ANAROCK has announced India's premier hospitality conference and awards event to be held on 2nd & 3rd March 2023 at the Taj Resort & Convention Centre, Goa.

To showcase India's global stature as a hospitality industry powerhouse, H.O.P.E (Hospitality Overview Presentation & Exchange) will bring Indian and international hospitality players together for an evening of high-octane knowledge exchange, networking, and celebration.

HVS ANAROCK, a partnership between international hospitality consulting leader HVS and India's leading independent, full-stack real estate services group ANAROCK, has included the HASHTAG (HVS ANAROCK Showcase Hotel & Travel Awards Gala) Hotel & Travel Awards ceremony in the evening's agenda.

To be organized annually at unprecedented scale and the highest production values, the event will simultaneously provide the Indian hospitality industry with a peerless knowledge exchange forum and a platform to highlight exemplary achievements in the post-pandemic world.

Mandeep Lamba, President (South Asia) HVS ANAROCK, says, "At H.O.P.E., industry leaders participating in the conference sessions will discuss and dissect the current status of the global and domestic hospitality sector. Two of the event's primary focus points will be future trends and opportunities and assessing the true potential of the sector. Over the last three years, the industry had an incredibly valuable learning curve, and it is time to share this knowledge for the collective edification of the entire sector."

The Conference

Stephen Rushmore Jr, Global CEO - HVS, confirms that the H.O.P.E. conference and HASHTAG awards will be India's annual marquee hospitality event. "This annual showcase event, resolutely geared to the highest global standards, will feature the Who's Who of national and international hospitality luminaries as speakers and panellists," he says. "Leveraging HVS' industry-defining sectoral knowledge and relationships, the H.O.P.E. Conference and HASHTAG Awards will truly showcase how hospitality shares its expertise and celebrates successes in delivering services that the whole world relies on."

The exclusive audience will comprise 300-350 hospitality and travel luminaries and the C-Suite of domestic and international hotel chain operators, owners, investors, influencers, travel gurus and thought leaders from across the globe.

HASHTAG Awards

HASHTAG Awards will go to the best-performing hotel general managers from across the entire value chain - Economy, Midscale, Upscale, and Upper Upscale/Luxury - and to hotels in each of these who have delivered outstanding performance. HVS ANAROCK will also award one travel company and an Industry Leader of The Year.

The award nominations will go through a stringent quantitative and qualitative rating matrix by a jury of highly eminent industry representatives outside the Hotel and Hospitality fraternity. Additionally, an independent agency will validate each nomination and award. HASHTAG will establish the gold standard for hotel awards.

"We have given much thought in conceiving this event," says Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group. "Leveraging HVS' over four decades of hospitality thought leadership and global network, and ANAROCK's deep understanding and coverage of the Indian real estate sector, HOPE will be the culmination of the strengths of both partners to create unparalleled exchange of knowledge and networking in the stunning locale of Goa."

Hotel occupancy for the current calendar year have grown by over 11 percentage points, and room rates by over 35% over the same period last year. HVS ANAROCK expects to see the sector recover fully to pre-pandemic occupancy and rates by early next year.

In fact, after two decades, the hospitality industry will breach past performances and attain a nationwide occupancy of 70% in 2024. Hotel performances are all set to witness a bull-run over the next 4 to 5 years, fuelled by high demand and deaccelerated supply growth.

Thousands of hotel owners, developers, investors, lenders, management companies, and public agencies around the world rely on HVS to support confident, informed business decisions. Since literally writing the book on how to value a hotel in 1980, HVS has evolved into the global hospitality sector professional services leader by continually providing its clients with unrivalled hospitality intelligence.

Today, HVS has a team of more than 300 people located in over 50 offices throughout the world who specialize in all types of hospitality assets: hotels, restaurants, casinos, shared ownership lodging, mixed-use developments, spas and golf courses, as well as conventions, sports, and entertainment facilities.

For further details, please visit www.hvs.com.

ANAROCK is India's leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. The Chairman, Anuj Puri, is a highly respected industry veteran and India's most prominent real estate thought leader. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales. ANAROCK's services include Residential Broking & Technology, Retail (in partnership with Vindico), Commercial, Investment Banking, Hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), Land Services, Industrial and Logistics, Investment Management, Research, Strategic Advisory & Valuations and Project Management Services (in partnership with Mace).

The Company has a unique business model, which is an amalgamation of traditional product sales supported by a modern technology platform with automated analytical and reporting tools. This offers timely solutions to its clients, while delivering financially favourable and efficient results.

ANAROCK has a team of over 1800 certified and experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major Indian (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, NCR - Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow) and Middle East markets, and within a period of two years, has successfully completed over 400 exclusive project mandates. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage.

Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients and partners reflects our motto - Values Over Value.

For more information, please visit www.anarock.com.

