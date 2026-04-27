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Agency News Agency News Business News | IAMAI Welcomes Regulatory Clarity Following Notification of Online Gaming Rules Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 27: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) welcomes the regulatory clarity following the notification of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 (Rules) under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The association notes that the framework provides greater clarity on categorization, compliance expectations and institutional mechanisms, which will support responsible growth of the sector while safeguarding user interests.

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 27: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) welcomes the regulatory clarity following the notification of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 (Rules) under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The association notes that the framework provides greater clarity on categorization, compliance expectations and institutional mechanisms, which will support responsible growth of the sector while safeguarding user interests.

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The IAMAI appreciates the consultative approach adopted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which has enabled constructive dialogue with industry stakeholders. It believes the rules will bring in the much-needed regulatory clarity, allowing the industry to operate, innovate and re-build with greater confidence.

The notification marks an important step towards establishing a clear, consistent and forward-looking regulatory framework for the online gaming ecosystem in India. The incorporation of several industry recommendations in the Rules has ensured that the regulatory framework is implementable, future-ready and aligned with the evolving nature of technology and digital platforms.

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The IAMAI will continue to work closely with both the industry and the Government to facilitate smooth and effective implementation of the Rules, ensuring outcomes that are beneficial for the industry as well as for the users.

The IAMAI remains committed to supporting the development of a robust, responsible and futuristic digital gaming ecosystem, and to strengthening India's position as a global leader in digital innovation and emerging technologies.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)