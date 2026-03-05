Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI): IBM today announced the launch of its first Infrastructure Innovation Centre, the Sangam Infrastructure Innovation Centre, housed within its new India Systems Development Lab (ISDL) campus. This new center will drive co-creation and innovation for India and for the world.

The center underscores IBM's continued investment in India as a strategic hub for advanced infrastructure engineering and AI innovation serving both domestic and global markets, according to the press release by IBM.

Designed as a collaborative engineering hub, the center will bring together IBM's systems architects and infrastructure specialists from ISDL to co-create AI solutions with clients, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Global System Integrators (GSIs), Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and ecosystem partners. By bringing together cutting-edge infrastructure technologies, hybrid cloud capabilities and AI solutions under one roof, the center is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of secure, scalable and responsible enterprise AI systems. The initiative supports enterprise transformation in India while contributing to global infrastructure innovation.

With the establishment of this center, IBM further strengthens India's position as a critical engine for AI infrastructure innovation supporting enterprises in building secure, scalable and future-ready AI systems.

"India is at a pivotal moment in its AI journey, and infrastructure will define the pace and scale at which organizations can innovate," said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia.

"Across industries, enterprises in India are modernizing mission-critical systems to become AI-ready. This Center reflects IBM's long-term commitment to India and strengthens our ability to design, build, and scale infrastructure solutions locally; tailored to India's unique market needs while contributing to global innovation. As India advances toward becoming a global AI leader, resilient, secure, and high-performance infrastructure will be the bedrock of that transformation," he added.

The launch builds on strong infrastructure investment trends highlighted in a recent study by the IBM Institute for Business Value, which found that 58% of Indian organizations have increased infrastructure investments due to rising AI demand. The study also projected a 19% growth in infrastructure budgets in 2025, with 43% of organizations establishing or planning AI Centers of Excellence. As enterprises move from experimentation to scaled deployment, infrastructure readiness is emerging as a strategic priority.

Subhathra Srinivasaraghavan, Vice President, IBM India Systems Development Lab, added, "AI is only as powerful as the infrastructure that supports it. From hybrid cloud platforms to data architectures and automation, the backbone of AI lies in robust, secure and scalable infrastructure. This center brings together deep systems engineering expertise and ecosystem collaboration to help clients operationalize AI at scale while ensuring performance, security, governance, and reliability across mission-critical environments." (ANI)

