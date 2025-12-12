Mumbai, December 12: As the Russia-Ukraine war shows no sign of easing, US President Donald Trump has issued one of his starkest warnings yet, suggesting that the prolonged conflict risks pushing the world toward a "third world war" unless urgent diplomatic action is taken. "I’d like to see the killing stop. Twenty-five thousand died last month… I would love to see it end. And we’re working very hard... Everybody keeps playing games like this, we’ll end up in a third world war, and we don’t want that," Donald Trump said on December 11 at the White House after signing an executive order to prevent a "patchwork" of state-level AI rules.

Trump’s remarks, delivered against the backdrop of renewed fighting and stalled negotiations, reflect growing international anxiety about the war’s long-term implications. He pointed to the rising human toll on both sides and the near-total breakdown of formal peace efforts, calling the situation “a ticking global time bomb.” Will the US, Russia, China, India and Japan Form a New Strategic Superclub? What We Know About the Possible C5 or Core 5.

Donald Trump Warns Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Trigger World War III

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump reveals he told countries involved in the Ukraine war - "If everybody keeps playing GAMES like this, you'll end up in a 3rd world war!" He's right. "I'd like to see the killing stop. 25K people died last month." pic.twitter.com/wx1p7ktLW0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 11, 2025

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the President was “extremely frustrated” with both Moscow and Kyiv over the lack of movement toward a settlement. "He’s sick of talk. He wants action. He wants this war to come to an end," she said, adding that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and his team were in direct contact with both Russia and Ukraine.

For nearly two years, the conflict has left cities devastated, families displaced and thousands of soldiers and civilians dead. Despite multiple appeals for dialogue, the frontlines have hardened, and diplomatic channels have repeatedly collapsed. The former president argued that this prolonged stalemate increases the risk of miscalculation and could pull larger powers into a wider confrontation.

Officials and analysts agree that the landscape remains deeply unstable. While neither side has made significant territorial gains in recent months, the intensity of strikes, counter-attacks and retaliatory measures continues to rise. The destruction, however, goes well beyond the battlefield. Energy networks, residential areas and critical infrastructure have suffered repeated blows, adding to the mounting humanitarian crisis. ‘It’s a Good Sign’: Political Leaders on PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump Reviewing India-US Strategic Partnership Progress.

Amid the bleak outlook, sources familiar with US foreign policy discussions say the United States is quietly pushing a revised peace proposal aimed at rebooting negotiations. Details remain unclear, but any movement from Washington is seen as an acknowledgment of the growing urgency and the need to prevent further escalation.

For Trump, the stakes extend far beyond Eastern Europe. He warned that allowing the conflict to drag on unchecked could destabilise global markets, fuel political upheaval and, in worst-case scenarios, risk confrontation between nuclear-armed states.

The prospect of a wider war, while still remote, is a scenario many leaders fear but rarely voice. Trump’s comments tap into that underlying concern — that the world may be underestimating the dangers of a drawn-out conflict.

As diplomatic efforts inch forward and military operations continue, the central question remains: can the international community halt the slide toward greater instability? For now, Trump’s warning adds renewed pressure on global leaders to intensify efforts toward a negotiated end to one of the most consequential conflicts of the decade.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Eric Daugherty), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

