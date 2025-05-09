New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise, Indian Oil Corporation has assured the public that there is no shortage of fuel in the country.

The company said that there is no need for panic buying and that fuel and LPG are readily available across all its outlets.

In a social media post, Indian Oil stated, "#IndianOil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly. There is no need for panic buying--fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets."

The company further urged customers to remain calm and avoid rushing to fuel stations unnecessarily. It said that such actions could disturb the supply chain and lead to avoidable chaos.

Indian Oil added, "Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all."

With fuel stocks in place and supply operations continuing without disruption, Indian Oil's message aims to prevent fear-based buying and ensure that fuel remains accessible to everyone across the country.

India and Pakistan have been actively at loggerheads after terrorist camps were destroyed by India at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Pakistan too resorted to firing on Thursday night across the Line of Control (LoC) on civilians and Indian Army installations in Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, violating the ceasefire.

Indian army has successfully neutralised the attacks. Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

