Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10: Epaathsala, a Times of India Group portfolio company, has unveiled a pioneering open-source ERP and accreditation management platform with chatbot designed for empowering Indian higher education. Powered by generative AI, the system aims to modernise and automate institutional processes for administrators, educators, and students, with specific focus on making it easier for all stakeholders with revolutionary chatbot interface.

Unlike conventional ERP systems, it blends generative and agentic AI to deliver context-aware automation across diverse campus functions. From admissions to alumni relations, it seeks to streamline workflows while ensuring compliance with regulatory norms.

A standout feature is its conversational chatbot interface. Instead of navigating complex module flows, users engage with the chatbot, which poses guided questions and maps responses to relevant metrics and sections. This design simplifies data entry and reduces errors.

The platform includes over 50 modules built for scalability, along with specific focus on Personalized Learning and Integration with third party APIs. Epaathsala is also one of the very few platforms conforming to all four quadrants of LMS.

Epaathsala offers AI teaching assistant, which can create modules for any topic, logs in in every class, explains the topic, creates course material, creates assignment for every module as per learning level of the student, and also creates assessment with advanced CO PO attainment mapping. It also offers an advanced AI-powered LMS delivering adaptive learning content, quiz/video generation, and timetable optimisation, with comprehensive compliance tools offering audit-ready reports, peer review support, and regulatory alignment

Adopting an open-source model, Epaathsala provides a free base download, with optional hosting services and premium support. The company ensures full knowledge transfer, installation assistance, training, and consulting for partner institutions.

Its modular framework for accreditation supports a wide range of operations such as Agentic AI-enabled data and document validation aligned with accreditation and ranking such as NAAC, NBA, NIRF, ABET, QS etc., Instant generation of reports and templates for various metrics using institution data, compliance reports, gap analyses, anomaly detection, and actionable improvement roadmaps using generative AI, with benchmarking aligned with accreditation. The platform enables real-time audits, automated scoring, and continuous improvement insights. Modules span academic, environmental, and quality audits, all supported by domain experts.

Epaathsala also offers a student empowerment platform with focus on employment of all students with AI Mentor app. The app offers a MOOC aggregator curating global learning content and reskilling pathways for various technical, non-technical, soft skill and competitive exam training courses, along with industry internships for all students to help them gain practical experience and be ready for employability.

Suman Nandy, Founder and Director of Epaathsala, said the goal was to move institutions "from data management to intelligent decision-making." Sulagna Singha Roy, Vice President, noted that quality tools should not be limited by institutional wealth. Pooja Vasudev, Assistant Director, added that education systems must evolve in step with AI innovation.

With this launch, Epaathsala positions itself at the intersection of academic governance and emerging technology--empowering institutions of all sizes to achieve compliance, efficiency, and future readiness.

The program is already being implemented across several leading Indian institutions. The company also plans to roll out its Generative AI-based LMS in international markets within the current financial year.

Website: https://campustechnology.me

Email: team@epaathsala.com

Contact: 8073230981

