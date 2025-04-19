New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Multi-conglomerate ITC will invest an additional amount of Rs 81 crore in Mother Sparsh, thereby increasing its stake in the Indian baby care brand from 26.5 per cent to 49.3 per cent.

The investment will be made by ITC in two tranches, through a combination of primary subscription and secondary purchase, by the end of the first quarter of Financial Year 2027 (Q1 FY27), the company said in a release.

Also Read | What Are Tardigrades or Water Bears? All About Micro-Animals Likely To Be Sent to ISS by ISRO With Axiom-4 Mission.

Following this fresh strategic investment, the conglomerate's total investment in the baby care brand will stand at approximately Rs 126 crore. The balance stake will be acquired over two to three years on pre-agreed conditions and valuation criteria.

Sameer Satpathy, the Divisional Chief Executive of Personal Care Products Business Division at ITC, said, "This acquisition is an exciting opportunity, aligned with our aspiration to build a formidable portfolio of future ready, best-in-class innovative offerings that delights Indian consumers. Mother Sparsh in a true spirit of entrepreneurship, has created a reputed brand with Indian ethos in the natural baby care space, powered by an assortment of innovative products and a robust digital eco-system."

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Himanshu Gandhi, Founder and CEO, Mother Sparsh said, "We are delighted that ITC has found value in Mother Sparsh, coming forward as an early investor, well poised to leverage the growth potential in the baby care space. We have built Mother Sparsh with a lot of love, passion and innovation, and we are happy to have found a home for it in a place where it will thrive. ITC is the largest incubator of FMCG brands in India and knows how to build and scale brands. We are confident that ITC will take Mother Sparsh to the next level and help serve the needs of mothers for generations to come."

Mother Sparsh has a bouquet of premium natural and ayurvedic products that are winning the trust of Indian mothers seeking safe and high-quality baby care, anchored on traditional Indian knowledge.

The range of offerings straddles baby personal care, baby health and hygiene and baby expert products. The company has adopted a digital first strategy with a robust presence across online channels.

The entire range has been made available through its own dedicated website mothersparsh.com, as well as across e-commerce platforms. It also has a focused offline presence in baby stores.

Mother Sparsh currently stands at an Annual Revenue Runrate of about Rs 110+ crore, as per the release.

The company said that the acquisition is expected to unlock future growth opportunities by filling in whitespaces in the personal care products portfolio and will be scaled up further, leveraging the institutional strengths of ITC.

ITC had first invested in Mother Sparsh in 2021 with the aspiration of having a significant play in the natural and ayurvedic segment as well as in the Digital online space. With follow on rounds of investment, ITC currently holds 26.5 per cent stake in Mother Sparsh. The balance 73.5 per cent stake in Mother Sparsh will be acquired by ITC over a period of 2-3 years.

Mother Sparsh is a premium Indian-Origin D2C Baby Care Brand that has redefined parenting with its commitment to purity, innovation and trust.

Rooted in traditional Indian wisdom and an innovation-driven approach, the brand offers a thoughtfully curated range of natural products--from its flagship 99 per cent Pure Water Unscented Baby Wipes to real-time solutions that address evolving parental needs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)