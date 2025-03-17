VMPL
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Zadpoli, Palghar - Jijau Shaikshanik Va Samajik Sanstha's Mrs. Bhavnadevi Bhagwan Sambare International School (affiliated with CBSE) and Bhavnadevi Bhagwan Sambare Junior College (Maharashtra State Board - Science, Commerce & Arts) invite applications for various teaching and administrative positions for the academic year 2025-26.
A Walk-In Interview will be conducted on March 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM at the school premises in Zadpoli, Tal. Vikramgad, Dist. Palghar.
Available Positions & Qualifications:
The institution seeks qualified and experienced candidates for multiple teaching and administrative roles, including Principal, Subject Teachers, HR, Physical Education, Pre-Primary Teachers, Music, Karate Instructor, and Clerk. Qualifications vary by position, requiring graduate, postgraduate, and B.Ed./M.Ed. degrees, along with relevant experience.
Benefits Offered:
* Free Accommodation
* Free Medical Facility
* Free Transport from Palghar Station
* Free CBSE Board Education for employees' children up to Class 12
Applicants must attend the interview with a detailed resume, a passport-sized photo, and all relevant educational certificates and documents.
Note:
* Positions are reserved for open and all reserved categories as per government norms.
* Applicants must attend the interview at their own expense.
For further details, candidates can contact:
* 9222121672 / 9272908367
* mbbsiscoordinator@gmail.com / clerkbbsschool@gmail.com
This is an excellent opportunity for passionate educators and professionals to join a prestigious institution dedicated to academic excellence and holistic student development.
