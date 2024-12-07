Join Us at the 34th Annual IISSM Global Conclave 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 7: The International Institute of Security and Safety Management (IISSM) is proud to host its 34th Annual Global Conclave on 12th and 13th December 2024 in New Delhi, India.

Also Read | Crack in INDIA Bloc? TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee Expresses Dissatisfaction With Functioning of Opposition Alliance, Says 'Willing To Lead INDIA Bloc if Given Opportunity'.

This year's Conclave addresses some of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century, including climate change, disaster management, global security, and social equity. These complex issues demand concerted action and innovative strategies, making the event a critical platform for dialogue and solutions.

Theme and Tagline

Also Read | Pragya Nagra's S*x Video Leaked Online? Malayalam Actress Caught in MMS Scandal After Alleged Private Clip Goes Viral.

The theme for this year's Conclave is:

"Total Loss Prevention - Risk to Resilience"

Tagline: "Empowering People for a Sustainable Planet."

This visionary theme underscores the need to empower communities, build resilient systems, and integrate sustainability to mitigate risks while fostering a safer and more equitable world.

Global Participation

The Conclave will bring together leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and practitioners from across the globe. Prestigious organizations and institutions participating include:

- United Nations Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) UNICEF

- UNDRR

- SAVE THE CHILDREN

- CRY

- NDMA

- City University of New York (CUNY), USA

- GETI, UNDRR South Korea

- Singapore Security Association

- Representatives from African nations and other international and national bodies.

Additionally, key stakeholders from central ministries, state governments, PSUs, WORLD BANK and other prominent institutions will contribute to

-The Conclave will be inaugurated by Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatraya.

- The Valedictory Ceremony will feature Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister, MSME.

The event strongly aligns with the United Nations SDGs, particularly in the areas of:

- Climate action

- Reducing inequalities

- Building sustainable cities and communities

By integrating diverse disciplines such as disaster risk management, skill development, women's and children's safety, and advanced technologies, the Conclave extends its relevance across sectors and regions

The IISSM Annual Global Conclave 2024 is more than just a conference--it is a dynamic hub for knowledge exchange, professional growth, and solution-driven collaboration.

As IISSM's Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr. R.K. Sinha, emphasizes:

"Trained security and safety outfits must adapt by enhancing their capacity, instrumentation, and technology. As first responders in crises, they face evolving threats from disasters, climate change, and advancements like AI, IT automation, cloud security, and cybercrime. This Conclave is a call to action to re-strategize for a secure future."

For over three decades, IISSM has united the brightest minds from industry, academia, and government to address critical global challenges in security and safety.

Key Focus Areas

This year's Conclave will explore innovative frameworks that:

- Address immediate threats while fostering long-term resilience

- Promote interdisciplinary collaboration among governments, private sectors, NGOs, and academia

- Utilize technology for climate adaptation and explore risk-transfer mechanisms

- Develop strategies that benefit both industries and communities alike

A Call to Action

The IISSM Annual Global Conclave 2024 is a unique convergence of knowledge, innovation, and inspiration. It invites policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and practitioners to join hands in creating a sustainable and resilient future.

This is your opportunity to contribute to global resilience while benefiting from unparalleled learning and networking experiences.

For more information and to register, visit https://conclave.iissm.in/

Learn more about IISSM at https://iissm.in/

Team IISSM eagerly anticipates your presence and partnership at this landmark event. Together, let's shape the future of security and safety.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)