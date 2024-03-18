VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 18: Just Abroad, a leading education consultancy specialising in international study programs, has launched a new initiative to connect Indian students with diverse academic opportunities in top global destinations covering the USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. This exciting expansion marks the venture into new territories for the company, which is a sister concern of the established Atmia Education, known for its success in sending over 3000+ students abroad for MBBS studies, with more than 10000+ currently pursuing their medical degrees.

The company was honoured with the Divya Bhaskar Health Care Award, 2023, from Gujarat's Health Minister, Shri Rushikesh Patel. This prestigious recognition highlights Just Abroad's commitment to excellence in the field of international education.

"We are thrilled to offer this comprehensive study abroad program to Indian students," said Dr. Hasmukh Vaghela, President of Just Abroad. "Our vision is to help students pursue their academic aspirations in renowned universities across the globe, regardless of their chosen field of study."

Making Education Abroad Affordable and Accessible:

Just Abroad understands the financial considerations involved in international education. To address this concern, the company offers a special coaching program for IELTS, PTE, and TOEFL at an incredibly affordable rate of only Rs. 499. This comprehensive program includes coaching and counselling fees and other service charges, ensuring a transparent and cost-effective experience for students.

Expert Guidance and Quality Assurance:

Recognising the importance of qualified instructors Just Abroad has a team of experienced and accomplished educators. For GRE, GMAT, and SAT preparation, the company has hired with IITian alumni known for their exceptional academic prowess.

A Trusted Partner for Every Academic Journey:

With its experienced team, comprehensive services, and commitment to affordability, Just Abroad is poised to become a trusted partner for Indian students embarking on their international education journey. Launching this diverse study abroad program marks a promising step towards making quality global education more accessible to aspiring individuals across India.

