KARAM Safety celebrates dual wins at the ET Human Capital Awards 2026, recognising excellence in onboarding and innovative performance management

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 8: KARAM Safety, a global leader in personal protective equipment (PPE) and fall protection solutions, has been recognised at the ET Human Capital Awards 2026, with its HR - Manufacturing and Operations team securing silver trophies in two key categories--Excellence in Onboarding & Integration and Most Innovative Framework for Performance Management Programme.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission News: Consultation Process Begins, Salary Hike Expected in FY 2026-27.

The recognition highlights KARAM's focused efforts in strengthening people practices across its manufacturing and operations functions. The company's onboarding approach has been designed to enable faster alignment with organisational goals, while fostering early engagement and clarity for new employees.

Commenting on the achievement, Kavita Nigam, CHRO, KARAM Safety, said, "This recognition reflects the importance we place on building strong, scalable people practices across our operations. Our focus remains on creating systems that not only support business performance but also enable our employees to grow and contribute meaningfully."

Also Read | Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for KKR vs LSG IPL 2026.

In parallel, KARAM's performance management framework has been acknowledged for introducing a structured and forward-looking system that emphasises continuous feedback, role clarity, and measurable outcomes. The approach is aimed at creating a more agile and accountable workforce, aligned with evolving business priorities.

The dual recognition at the ET Human Capital Awards 2026 further reinforces KARAM Safety's commitment to integrating human resource strategies with operational excellence, as it continues to strengthen its organisational capabilities.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3,800 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards, and exports its safety solutions to over 140 nations. The company has a team of over 4,500 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies providing world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions, and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society, and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety, please visit: https://www.KARAM.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)