Kalamassery (Kerala) [India], August 23 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony of the Adani Logistics Park in Kalamassery of Kochi.

Along with CM, leader of opposition VD Satheesan, Minister for Industries, Law and Coir of the state P Rajeev, Ashwani Gupta, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Pankaj Bhardwaj, business head of Adani Agri Logistics Ltd, and Pradeep Jayaraman, CEO of Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd, attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Awshani Gupta, Adani Ports and Logistics Director, said that the development marks a historic milestone in Kerala's journey of industrial advancements.

Gupta said, "As we lay the foundation Stone of the Adani Logistics Park in Kalamassery, a project that embodies vision, progress, and shared aspirations for Kerala's vibrant future. This initiative is being developed under the Invest in Kerala programme, a shining example of progressive policy and inclusive development."

"During the recent investment, the Kerala Global Summit, our managing director, Karan Adani, expressed it briefly: kerala is emerging as a model of development and progress, and we, the Adani Group, are honoured to be part of this journey," he said.

He further stated that Adani Group is building a multimodal infrastructure ecosystem, contributing to the development of the state.

"With Trivandrum International Airport, Vizhinjam International Seaport and state-of-the-art logistic parks, Adani Group is building a robust multi-modal infrastructure ecosystem in Kerala seamlessly connecting air sea and land to power the state's economic future," he added.

The Vizhinjam Port, India's first transhipment hub, has already made history by docking the largest container vessel to ever touch Indian shores, with a 24,000-container capacity. Its strategic location along the world's busiest shipping lanes makes it a key player in global trade.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd., announced a massive Rs30,000 crore investment in Kerala over the next five years, strengthening the state's infrastructure and economic growth, during the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025. (ANI)

