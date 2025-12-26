SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 26: Young generation discovered spirituality, courage, and devotion through a captivating dance drama on the epic Ramayana - bringing great learning & joy blending dance, music, and devotion on stage! The event was held on 30 November 2025, at Kala Sambhrama Auditorium. The new Generation breathed life into the characters of Ramayana at Celestial Performer Award Function - 2025.

The Prabhat Kala Sambhrama Auditorium near NIMHANS, Bengaluru, resonated with devotion, rhythm, and celebration as the talented students of Guru Vidushi Dr. Manisha Mittal presented a day of remarkable performances. The morning featured classical Bharatanatyam and Kathak showcases, followed by a grand evening presentation of "Legends of Ramayana - A Journey Through the Timeless Epic," a dance drama based on the life of Lord Rama.

Every performer demonstrated poise, discipline, and expressive excellence -- a reflection of their rigorous training at Cadenza Dance & Music Academy under the guidance and vision of Guru Dr. Manisha Mittal.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was honored by the presence of distinguished guests:

- Dr. Bickey BangariFounder & Chairman, Council of Media Satellite & Broadcasting (CMSB), New Delhi

- Shri Pardeep KumarZonal Director - South Zone, ICCR, Ministry of External Affairs, Gov. of India

- Mr. Sampath RamanujanYouth Leader & Elected Representative of Seegahalli Ward, Bengaluru

All dignitaries praised the exceptional standard of performances and commended the academy's commitment to preserving Indian classical arts.

Celestial Performer Award - 2025

The celebration began with the Celestial Performer Award - 2025, recognizing emerging and established classical dancers and musicians. Solo and group presentations showcased the depth of India's Art forms while embracing artistic innovation anchored in classical purity.

Legends of Ramayana - A Dance Theatre

The evening culminated in the mesmerizing production "Legends of Ramayana," conceptualized and directed by Guru Dr. Vid. Manisha Mittal. The narrative journey--from Lord Rama's divine birth to his coronation--was expressed through classical dance, music, narrations, poetry and theatrical expression, captivating an audience of over 700 attendees.

Celebratory Cast - The beloved characters of the Ramayana came alive on stage as each performer embodied their role with dedication, grace, and emotion.

Prince Rama - Himani

Vanvasi Rama - Raevanya

Lakshmana - Aditi

Sita - Neva

Bharata - Yasaswini

Kaikeyi & Shurpanakha - Dr. Manisha

Manthara - Kangkana

Ravana - Gamya

Jatayu / Meghanath / Mareech - Yogitha

Hanuman - Dhanyasree

Angad - Shanaya

Vishwamitra - Taisha

Parashurama - Advika G

Kevat - Kamya

King Dasharatha - Bhumika

King Janaka - Deeksha

Indrajeet - Anshika

Vibhishana - Geethika

Proud of our young stars who brought the epic to life!

Dr. Mittal shared an emotional reflection:

"Watching them perform the devotional production 'Legends of Ramayana' with such grace, maturity, and dedication reaffirms why we teach -- to preserve, nurture, and pass forward this sacred art form. Through this journey, I have come to realize that the greatest joy is not just in teaching, but in witnessing students blossom on stage and embody the spirit of the tradition. To see them bring the Ramayana to life with devotion and discipline is a blessing. Moments like these remind me that teaching is not merely a transfer of skill -- it is the nurturing of souls, the shaping of character, and the preservation of a divine legacy. Today, my heart is full."

A Community Celebration

Families, art patrons, cultural leaders, and classical dance enthusiasts joined the celebration, making the event a warm and meaningful cultural gathering. A complimentary lunch and refreshments further enriched the experience, turning CELESTIAL 2025 into a memorable community festival of the arts.

The event marked not just a milestone for the performers but also a promising chapter for the future of Indian classical dance -- showcasing the next generation of confident, disciplined, and passionate artists.

Purpose & Vision

Through initiatives like the Celestial Performer Award, Literature Retreat, workshops, and performance platforms, Cadenza Cultural Arts Education & Research Foundation continues its mission to:

- Preserve and promote Indian classical arts

- Provide meaningful creative platforms for emerging and professional artists

- Strengthen cultural literacy among youth and global audiences

- Foster community participation and artistic exchange

The foundation remains committed to nurturing excellence and celebrating India's timeless artistic heritage.

Venue

Kala Sambhrama AuditoriumNear NIMHANS, Bengaluru

Organizer by Shri Ravi Mittal

Media Contact:

Vid. Dr. Manisha MittalDirector & Founder, Cadenza Cultural Arts Education & Research FoundationJoint Secretary, CMSB Women's Wing, Karnataka

Contact: +91 97401 76177Gmail Id: cadenzafoundation@gmail.com

