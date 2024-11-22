New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Mahindra has stirred excitement in the automotive world by unveiling teaser sketches of its forthcoming Electric Origin SUVs--the BE 6e and XEV 9e which are unveiling officially on November 26.

According to Mahindra, these designs, characterised by bold aesthetics and innovation, mark a significant stride toward redefining electric mobility. The global debut of these SUVs is scheduled for November 26, 2024.

Mahindra's design philosophy, Heartcore Design, drives the creation of these models. Focused on crafting vehicles that forge an emotional bond, the philosophy marries commanding exteriors with meticulously curated interiors.

This approach not only enhances aesthetics but also establishes a connection with users, setting new benchmarks in SUV functionality and design.

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer - Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Heartcore Design is about creating an emotional bond with our customers through design. Prepare to fall in love with our Electric Origin SUVs."

The BE 6e stands out with its edgy, athletic silhouette, showcasing a sporty profile and sculpted surfaces complemented by aerodynamic elements, signalling agility and high performance.

Meanwhile, the XEV 9e embodies sophistication and innovation with a suave SUV coupe design that combines luxury and boldness, reflecting Mahindra's forward-thinking approach to modern mobility.

The BE 6e and XEV 9e symbolise Mahindra's commitment to advancing electric mobility with a focus on both design and performance.

These Electric Origin SUVs are set to captivate audiences globally as Mahindra continues to redefine the standards of innovation and luxury in the automotive industry. (ANI)

