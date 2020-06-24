New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ranked amongst Top 50 Best Workplaces for the 4th consecutive year of participation.

* Moves up 11 places from 35 in 2019 to 24 current Rank in 2020

* Also recognized as one of the top 25 'Best Workplaces in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Sector)'

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life"/"Company"), announced that it has been ranked 24th amongst India's Top 100 Great Places to Work. The annual survey is the benchmark when it comes to ranking India's best employers with participation from over 1000 companies. Of this, 83 companies were from the BFSI sector this year. Improving on its last year's performance, Max Life moved up 11 places from its rank of 35 in 2019 to its current position, making it the only life insurer to be recognised amongst India's 'Top 100 Great Places to Work For' by Great Place to Work Institute ("GPTW") in its 2020 study.

'India's Best Companies to Work For' Study evaluates organisations on the five dimensions of building a high-trust, high-performance culture including credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. In line with these parameters, the Company has also been recognized as one of the top 25 'Best Workplaces in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Sector)'. Max Life has also been ranked amongst 'Top 50 Best Workplaces' for the 4th consecutive year of participation. This recognition is a true reflection of the Company's commitment to building a workplace based on key differentiators of superior human capital and value-driven culture.

"We are delighted at having been recognised amongst 'India's Top 25 Best Companies to Work For' by 'Great Places to Work'. It has been a memorable and rewarding journey starting from 88th rank in 2012 to 24 in 2020. At Max Life, we believe that our people are the bedrock of our Company and are committed to create a difference for them internally and externally. This recognition underlines our organisational vision of building a working environment where people are cared, valued, developed, and motivated. We are grateful to our employees who make Max Life a Great Place to Work. We will continue to partner with them in building a company that is diverse and welcoming to everyone," said Shailesh Singh, Director and Chief People Officer, Max Life, while commenting on the occasion.

The GPTW recognition holds deep credibility with its holistic and credible dual-lens methodology. Great Place to Work Institute survey curates a list of organisations that build an enabling environment of sustenance, growth, engagement, and work-life balance for their employees. The institute then follows a rigorous and comprehensive assessment covering both employee feedback and implementation of people practices.

Highlights of Max Life's assessment for 2020

* Max Life' people practices and focus on culture-building

* Launch of purpose and refreshed values, innovative hiring and onboarding processes

* Digital enablement of our employees and people managers

* Introduction of contemporary people practices in areas such as performance management, diversity and inclusion and Work from Home

* Frequent listening through surveys across employee life-cycle and key events

* Heightened connect and engagement through multiple digital platforms

* Credibility in the leadership team, 'Communicate to Care' approach attuned towards employee wellbeing, opportunities for career growth

* Employees laying a great deal of trust in the Company and rating the organisation strongly across all assessment areas

