Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Microland, a global leader in digital transformation services, today announced its strategic partnership with Securonix, a Next-Gen SIEM platform provider to elevate its managed Security Operations Center offering.

The partnership would help enterprises benefit from advanced artificial intelligence-based solutions to detect and nullify threats, in a world seeing exponential rise in data thefts and data protection getting tougher with highly complex security landscape.

"Microland advocates a Cyber Resiliency First approach to defend enterprise critical assets and a strategic partnership with Securonix, a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader, is a significant milestone," said Robert Wysocki, SVP & Global Client Solutions Leader, Cybersecurity, Microland. "It reiterates our commitment to providing a Modern Managed SOC with behavior analytics, powered by the elastic Securonix cloud, with ADR - true open XDR Architecture".

Microland offers 24 x7 SOC-as-a-service solution which tracks the ever-expanding digital footprint of the organization, contextualizes value of data assets, monitors the IT estate for cyber threats and secures it by taking real-time remedial actions. Leveraging Securonix capabilities in UEBA, online monitoring and log management, Microland would further elevate its cyber security services by adding capabilities to detect advanced threats and provide artificial intelligence-based security incident response.

Commenting on the partnership, David Wagner, Vice President, Global MSSPs & Systems Integrators, Securonix said, "We are thrilled to be working with Microland to help customers thwart the advanced attacks that modern organizations experience daily. Our modern, proactive approach to enterprise defense, coupled with Microland's global presence, is sure to deliver unmatched value to organizations looking for a managed SOC offering. The early traction we have experienced together has been incredible, and we look forward to building on that momentum throughout the balance of the year and beyond".

