Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Supermodel Milind Soman and fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar are popularly being recognised as the fitness couple at the NDTV Who's Next 2025 Awards for their sustained contribution to fitness and preventive health awareness across generations. At the ceremony, Milind Soman received the Fitness Icon of the Year Award, while Ankita Konwar was conferred the Millennial Fitness Icon Award.

Speaking on the recognition, Milind Soman said, "Fitness is not about extremes or milestones, but about consistency and commitment to oneself. Initiatives like Pinkathon were created to make fitness inclusive and to remind people, especially women, that their health deserves priority. It is encouraging to see this journey being acknowledged."

Ankita Konwar said, "This recognition reflects the growing awareness among millennials about health and well-being. Through my work, my effort has been to encourage women to show up for themselves, listen to their bodies, and embrace fitness as a way of life."

Milind Soman has played a pivotal role in redefining how fitness is perceived in India, advocating consistency, inclusivity, and long-term well-being over short-term goals. He is the founder of Pinkathon, India's biggest women's run, launched in 2012 to encourage women to prioritise fitness while creating awareness around breast cancer and preventive health. Over the years, Pinkathon has grown into a nationwide movement, reaching more than half a million women across cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. The initiative has facilitated free breast screenings for thousands of women and has raised over ₹1 crore towards the treatment of underprivileged cancer patients, while continuing to bring first-time runners into the fitness ecosystem through inclusive formats such as the Saree Run, Grandmothers' Run, and Babywearing Mothers' Walk.

The Fitness Icon of the Year Award recognises Milind Soman's enduring influence in making fitness accessible and relevant across age groups, and his consistent efforts to link physical activity with awareness and self-care.

Ankita Konwar, who received the Millennial Fitness Icon Award, has emerged as a strong voice for mindful fitness and women's health among younger audiences. She is the founder of Invincible Women, an ultramarathon and health awareness initiative launched in 2023, designed to encourage women to challenge both visible and invisible barriers to prioritising their health. Invincible Women's Run is India's first women-only ultramarathon, focusing on endurance-based events including ultradistances of 50 km, 75 km, and 100 km, creating a platform that emphasises physical resilience, mental strength, and long-term wellness.

The NDTV Who's Next 2025 Awards celebrate individuals who are shaping contemporary narratives through purpose-driven work and sustained impact. The recognition of Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar underscores the growing emphasis on fitness, preventive health, and community-led initiatives in India's evolving wellness landscape.

