New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/ATK): With the power to soothe your soul and enrich your life, Punjabi song Moti Aakh is all set to hit the digital platforms in upcoming days.

Produced by Faiz Qureshi and Parikshit Gosain and sung by Gagan Chahal, Moti Aakh is a catchy song that grasps your attention even when your mind is crowded with thousands of thoughts.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by renowned lyricist Gagan Chahal and directed by Ikjyot. The composition presents a romantic yet lovable music featuring Tanuja Chauhan as a lead actress. 'Moti Aakh' consists of easy-to-understand lyrics that express the song's meaning and intent to the listener in a polished and soothing manner.

While the management has been done by Daddo, Harmeet S Kalra has ressponsibly done editing for the composition. The song is expected to garner immense fame and love from audiences all over the globe because of its lovable music and captivating lyrics.

While talking about the new song, singer Gagan Chahal says, "Moti Aakh has been one of my favourite romantic music compositions to work upon. I am delighted to be a part of this major project and express my heartiest gratitude to the entire team who have dedicatedly contributed to make this composition a massive success".

He also states that Punjabi music, both old and new, has a different charm to it. Working with such a talented producer has made the song a further hit. While a producer plays a vital role, Faiz qureshi and parikshit gosain has done a commendable job in the production of this whole composition. they will soon be launching some other hit compositions along with Faiz qureshi and parikshit gosain. The entire process of creating music has been refreshing and wonderful, from choosing the song to marketing. He claims that with every song that he writes, he grows in perspective and work. He is always trying new things and writing something unique every single time.

The song is likely to hit million views on different social media platforms owing to its impeccable composition and combined efforts made by the team and award winning PR agency Teamology Softech And Media Services will be their media partner to maximize media outreach. The makers of the song are hoping for a positive response from all across and are looking forward to entertaining their audience with more hit compositions and songs.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)