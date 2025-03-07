Business News | Never Before 'holi' In Holy City Of Varanasi..!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 7: Holi is here. So,is the sprinkling celebration spanning different sections and spectrums of life. Welcome to Varanasi, the land of devotions and spiritual awakening as we organise a never seen Holi celebration as a countdown to the upcoming Holi festival.

As we all know, 'Holi', the festival of colours and happy faces has been traditionally played with an array of colours. But unfortunately, it has over the years, turned dangerous due to use of chemicals which is not conducive to our skin. This is a serious issue in our country and hence the reputed Swapnapati Foundation has initiated the awareness movement along with the mesmerising celebration called HERBAL HOLI since last 14-years with great success and huge appreciation by the public at large.

The Foundation started the movement with great earnestness in Bhubaneswar but gradually spread its wings and became popular across other states, too.

From 2020 during the HOLI, the Foundation spearheaded by super talented actress and tireless promoter of herbal Holi the unbeatable Swapna Pati successfully organised grand HERBAL HOLI

celebrations in various cities like Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Pune and Ludhiana cities et al with visually challenged children also participating in the celebrations and enjoying to the hilt.

This year the Foundation is coming to Varanasi City, the land of devotees and spiritual gatherings where East and West also blend well. As we all celebrated the Maha Kumbh Mela this year, Swapnapati Foundation comes with Herbal Holi which is purely promoting the traditional Holi with herbal colours made of haldi, chandan, Multani mitti, neem, beetroot et al.

The motto is to spread awareness to celebrate Holi in herbal colours and to boycott the usage of chemical colours in Holi festivals.

This unique and people's friendly celebration merge happiness with cultural practice of Holi where the Foundation along with SRGK Entertainment and Prism Events are also combining Bollywood celebrity guests appearance and Dj programme on stage to add to the existing electrifying atmosphere.

The venue will have unlimited fun with herbal colours, variety of food and beverages with a capacity crowd of one thousand or so.

Happy time to everyone!

PROGRAMME DETAILS:

Time- 1pm to 5pm.

Date- 9th March 2025.

Venue- Namo Ghat.

