NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: Bajaj Finserv Asset Management has announced the launch of the Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF), an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund designed for investors seeking exposure to equity and equity-related instruments, including derivatives and fixed-income instruments.

Also Read | Is India vs Australia 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

The scheme will open for subscription on November 24 and will close on December 8.

Bajaj Finserv BAF uses a unique investment model which combines an approach of behavioural sciences and financial insights. By using this asset allocation technique, investors may seek benefit to navigate market volatility and optimize returns. Rather than using only quantitative models to decide allocation, the Bajaj Finserv AMC investment team analyses behavioural aspect as well, which may help investors earn relatively better returns over long term.

Also Read | SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at sbi.co.in: Hall Ticket for Probationary Officer Mains Examination Released, Know How To Download.

The primary aim of the Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund is to harness the potential upside of equities while mitigating downsides. This is achieved through dynamic portfolio management, encompassing investments in equity, debt, money market instruments, and derivatives. It's important to highlight that this scheme incorporates a behavioural edge to counter emotion-driven investment decisions.

Exploring the unique features of Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund

Dynamic Asset Allocation: In response to market conditions, the fund adapts its asset allocation dynamically, providing a flexible approach to optimize returns and manage risk.

Optimizing Returns: Actively pursuing growth opportunities, the scheme focuses on intelligent investment decisions aligned with its dynamic allocation strategy.

Risk Management: Vigilantly monitoring potential risks, the fund aims to limit the impact of market volatility on invested capital.

Navigating Market Volatility: The fund's strategy is crafted to navigate market fluctuations, offering relative stability and minimizing the impact of abrupt market movements on your investment.

Adapting to Change: In the ever-evolving realm of investments, the fund is equipped to adapt to change, striving to ensure that your portfolio remains resilient and responsive to market dynamics.

Long-Term Perspective: Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund is well-suited for investors with a long-term horizon. The fund's strategy aligns with the goal of capitalizing on the potential of equities over an extended period, emphasizing the significance of sustained growth.

Who should consider this scheme?

This scheme is for investors who:

* Desire dynamic asset allocation in their portfolio.* Seek diversification to manage risk effectively.* Prefer professional fund management to navigate market complexities.* Aspire for potential capital appreciation over the long term while mitigating downside risk.* Have a long-term investment horizon and value the benefits of sustained growth over time.

NFO Details of Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund

NFO Period: November 24, 2023, to December 8, 2023

Minimum Application Amount: Rs 500 in multiples of Re 1 and the minimum additional application amount is Rs 100 in multiples of Re 1.

Visit the official Bajaj Finserv AMC website to learn more about this scheme.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, has announced its presence in the investment solutions industry. Backed by one of India's most respected and oldest brands, it offers a host of innovative products and solutions to every Indian. With a future-focused and differentiated investment strategy, its ambition is to help every Indian achieve his/her financial goals.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)