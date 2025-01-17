SMPL

Kuttiady (Kerala) [India], January 17: Nikshan, a trusted name in the home appliances sector, has marked a significant milestone by launching its new showroom in Kuttiady. This marks a new era for shoppers in the region, bringing them a modern and comprehensive retail experience. The inauguration was a grand affair, graced by Shafi Parambil, MP, who officially opened the showroom to the public. Adding to the grandeur of the event, K.P. Kunhammed Kutty Master, MLA, performed the first sale, and O.T. Nafeesa, the President of Kuttiady Panchayat, conducted the much-anticipated draw for an Ather scooter.

The event witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries, including Nikshan Group Chairman K. Musthafa, Managing Director M.M.V. Moidu, and Executive Director Nikshan Ahammed. Esteemed guests such as former MLA Parakkal Abdulla, K.P. Faizal, Abdul Salam from Topfoam, and Sheikh Muhammed Salam also graced the occasion. In addition, several prominent figures from political, social, cultural, and business circles attended, making the event a memorable one.

Nikshan is much more than a typical home appliance store. It positions itself as a comprehensive "one-stop shop" for a wide array of products designed to meet the varied needs of its customers. From essential home appliances and advanced gadgets to modular kitchens, home automation solutions, stylish designer fans, home gyms, faucets, and premium mattresses, Nikshan has something for everyone. The company stands firm in its commitment to quality and value. Whether customers come with a modest shopping list or an elaborate one, Nikshan promises uncompromised value, support, and satisfaction. By actively seeking customer feedback, the brand constantly refines its services to ensure a superior shopping experience.

Nikshan Electronics began its journey in 1996, with M.M.V. Moidu at the helm. Starting with modest ambitions, the company quickly emerged as a key player in the region's competitive market. Moidu's vision and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction played a pivotal role in shaping Nikshan's success story. His guiding philosophy of treating every customer with care and building trust through each interaction remains at the core of the company's operations.

Over the last 28 years, Nikshan has become synonymous with reliability, competitive pricing, and exceptional service. These qualities have earned the brand a cherished place in the hearts of North Malabar's residents. The brand's loyal customer base spans generations, with many families having made Nikshan their go-to destination for home appliances and other needs. For these customers, shopping at Nikshan is not just about purchasing products--it's about the peace of mind and reassurance that comes with every purchase.

What truly sets Nikshan apart is its focus on quality and customer satisfaction. The store meticulously curates its product offerings, selecting only trusted brands known for their reliability and excellent after-sales support. This unwavering commitment to quality has strengthened Nikshan's reputation as a brand that genuinely cares for its customers.

The newly launched Kuttiady showroom joins Nikshan's growing network, which includes branches in Kozhikode, Kannur, Vadakara, and Payyanur. With each new location, the company continues to enhance its reach and serve more communities.

In addition to offering a wide range of products, Nikshan provides attractive deals and benefits. Customers can choose from an irresistible lineup of products, including LED TVs, home theaters, smartphones, laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, kitchen appliances, and more. To make shopping even more convenient, Nikshan offers interest-free EMI options, extended warranties, and free delivery. These features ensure that customers can easily bring home the latest in technology and appliances without compromising on their budgets.

The launch of the Kuttiady showroom is a testament to Nikshan's growth and its commitment to expanding its footprint. It reflects the brand's dedication to bringing the best shopping experiences to customers across North Malabar. With its unparalleled focus on quality, value, and service, Nikshan continues to set the benchmark in the retail home appliance sector.

To explore the exciting offers and experience the difference that Nikshan brings, visit the new Kuttiady showroom today.

For more details, visit https://nikshanonline.com/ or contact: 860 6366 466

