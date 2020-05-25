Business News | Nucleus Software Posts Q4 Revenue of Rs 138 Crore

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Nucleus Software has posted consolidated revenue of Rs 138 crore in the January to March quarter compared to Rs 127 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Product business revenue for the quarter was Rs 112 crore in comparison to Rs 100 crore in Q4 FY19 while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) moved up from Rs 21.5 crore to Rs 31 crore.

The net profit after tax stood at Rs 28 crore in comparison to Rs 17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share for Q4 FY20 were at Rs 9.69 in comparison to Rs 5.88 in Q4 FY19.

On March 31, cash and cash equivalents, including investments in debt schemes of mutual funds, fixed deposits with banks and tax-free PSU bonds were at Rs 559 crore.

Nucleus Software provides lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry. Its software powers the operations of more than 200 financial institutions in 50 countries.

In Q4 FY20, the company won eight product orders and added four new customers. (ANI)

