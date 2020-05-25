Entertainment News | '6 Years Down; Forever to Go': Kim Kardashian Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Kanye West

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): As she celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with rapper husband Kanye West on Sunday, model and media personality Kim Kardashian posted a picture on Instagram.

Kim, in the picture, is seen showering love on her husband with a kiss on his cheeks.

Also Read | Karan Johar Birthday Special: 9 Facts About The Director Which We Bet You Had No Clue About.

"6 years down; forever to go Until the end," wrote Kardashian in the caption.

The post was soon flooded will several greetings and congratulatory messages from the fans and friends of the celebrity couple.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Other Bollywood Stars Wish Fans With Beautiful Posts (View Pics).

Kim's sister Khole Kardashian commented, "Long live KIMYE."

The celebrity couple has four children. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)