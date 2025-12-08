PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Ocean Gold in collaboration with The Yachting Association of India (YAI) is proud to announce the inaugural YAI - Ocean Gold Konkan Offshore Sailing Regatta, scheduled from December 8 to 12, 2025. This thrilling 222-nautical-mile endurance event will take participants from the iconic Gateway of India to Goa, with a memorable stop at Vijaydurg Fort, showcasing the raw beauty and challenge of the Konkan coastline.

The Regatta will feature eight keelboats and 2 Seabird boats, crewed by some of India's finest sailors including Cdr. Dilip Donde (Retd.), India's first solo circumnavigator, and LtCdr. Dilna Devadas and LtCdr. Roopa Alagirisamy of the Indian Navy. With a focus on safety and high racing standards, the regatta promises excitement and drama on the open seas.

The event will kick off on December 7 with registration and a skippers' briefing at the Royal Bombay Yacht Club. The Seabird class will flag off from the Gateway of India on December 8, followed by the keelboat start on December 9. The fleet will make a heritage visit to Vijaydurg Fort before continuing towards Goa for the offshore finish. The Goa Yachting Rendezvous will feature Seabird fleet racing and a day race around Grande Island for keelboats. The prize distribution ceremony is scheduled for December 13 at Dona Paula in Goa.

"We want every sailor and supporter to feel the same sense of anticipation and connection that the Sea inspires," said Mr Nilay Patil Ocean Gold Offshore Regatta Organiser and Participant. "Offshore sailing along the Konkan coast has given me some of my most meaningful memories."

The regatta is supported by the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and state tourism departments, ensuring top-notch safety and access to key coastal locations. A dedicated media program will capture the action, offering audiences a glimpse of the challenges and thrills of India's offshore sailing.

The YAI - Ocean Gold Offshore Regatta is poised to become a landmark event in India's sailing calendar, blending competition with coastal exploration.

