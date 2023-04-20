Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): Inaugurated earlier this year, Okayti's Factory outlet has become a major tourist attraction in Darjeeling. Darjeeling is famous for its tea and there are many outlets throughout the tea district. But early this year, Okayti changed the game by introducing the first-of-its-kind factory outlet that showcases the best batches of tea made freshly in the nearby heritage factory. "Connoisseurs and tea experts have been emphasizing time and again that tea is intensely hygroscopic and it loses its character over time. We want to present the tea lovers with the freshest cup of tea possible in our factory outlet" Baid, MD and proprietor of Okayti Tea Estate said.

Located on the state highway that connects Mirik with Darjeeling, the outlet has been attracting flocks of tourists from around the world. "The said outlet not only houses our best and freshest teas but is also equipped with a tea expert along with all necessary arrangements for brewing tea" Baid added. Established in 1888, Okayti Tea Estate has embarked on a journey to package its own tea under the brand name Okayti. Over the course of two years, the team has grown in size and the brand has made an appearance in major food expos in Europe.

Tea loses its quality in travel and brands like Okayti have been committing themselves to cut travel time and delivering a fresh cup of tea. The fresh website of Okayti makes ordering the finest cup of tea easy, user-friendly, and hassle-free. And if you get a chance to visit the factory outlet, they will first let you taste the tea of your choice before committing to purchase. Visit the grand outlet today and experience Darjeeling tea like never before.

