Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Celebrating 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Omaxe in association with Youth Riders Club organised 'Salute to Defense Forces 4.0' on Sunday.

The event hosted a bike ride in which bikers from various bike groups of Delhi-NCR came together to join in and strengthened the spirit of our Defense Forces. The bike ride was followed by a celebratory event at Omaxe Connaught Place, Noida.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Andy Samberg’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8, Jamie Fox’s Day Shift on Netflix, John Cena’s Peacemaker on Amazon Prime Video & More.

The ride kickstarted at 7.00 am and over 1200 bikers covering the stretch of 50 km reached Omaxe Connaught Place, Noida at 9.30 am. Besides bikers, various people participated in this convoy with the Bhagat Singh jeep. On reaching Omaxe Connaught Place, Noida, bikers were welcomed and greeted.

Retired Colonel Vinod Prakash Kapoor (involved in the 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars) and many senior officials graced the event. Besides, actors Anuj Vashisht, Dr Bullet, MMV Group Directors Amit Singh and Mitushi Singh, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Likely on Tuesday, Hints CM Eknath Shinde.

On this occasion, Prashant Parida, President, Marketing and Strategy, Omaxe welcomed the Chief Guest with a bouquet.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)