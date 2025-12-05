VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: The Mamta & Madhusudan Agrawal Foundation, led by philanthropist Shri Madhusudan Agrawal, Vice Chairman & Co-founder, Ajanta Pharma and Hon. Consul of the Republic of Uganda, has set a Guinness World Records title for conducting the highest number of knee screenings in 24 hours as part of its Pain-Free Maharashtra initiative.

The record was officially certified by Ms. Sonia Ushirogochi, Guinness World Records adjudicator from Japan, in Mumbai today, where medical teams worked continuously to screen 512 patients from underserved communities across Maharashtra. The achievement follows an intensive screening initiative conducted from November 27-28, 2025 in Risod, one of the most economically challenged regions of Washim district.

The record-setting event builds on a week-long Free Joint Health Screening Camp held in Risod, Washim district, where patients from over 10 districts -- including Washim, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, and Yavatmal -- received free hip and knee evaluations. The camp concentrated on identifying those needing knee or hip replacement while offering mobility and gait evaluations. Alongside medical counselling and planning for next steps, free medicines were distributed to all attendees. Crucially, every patient recommended for replacement surgery will have the operation fully funded by the Foundation. This initiative strengthens early diagnosis and access to joint care across underserved regions.

Speaking about the initiative, Shri Madhusudan Agrawal, said: "Achieving a Guinness World Records title is an honour, but the true success lies in reaching people who often have no access to specialised joint care. At 70, I consider it my responsibility to give back meaningfully, and this initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring mobility, dignity, and better health for every citizen--regardless of their financial background. I am deeply grateful to our doctors, volunteers, and partners who worked tirelessly to make this historic milestone possible."

To mark his 70th birthday, Shri Madhusudan Agrawal has pledged ₹70 crore to be deployed to enhance healthcare access across rural Maharashtra. The funding will support expanded joint care services, improved diagnostic facilities, and mobility-related interventions for underserved communities. This commitment is set to significantly improve the quality of life for thousands suffering from chronic joint conditions. It underscores his long-standing dedication to social healthcare development.

Ms. Sonia Ushirogochi, Guinness World Records adjudicator from Japan, said, "On behalf of Guinness World Records, I would like to congratulate Mamta Madhusudan Agrawal Memorial Foundation and Sanjeevani Mamta Hospital and Research Center on this remarkable achievement. Guinness World Records has always been proud to support and recognize initiatives that advance health--whether through preventive care, raising awareness, or promoting community wellbeing. I am honored to present this certificate today which exemplifies helping humanity and making the world a better, healthier place."

The Mamta & Madhusudan Agrawal Foundation has strengthened community healthcare across Maharashtra through 214 free medical camps, reaching 39,000+ people with essential and often life-changing support. Its wide-ranging medical initiatives include 300+ subsidized joint replacements, 150+ cancer surgeries and chemotherapy treatments, 1,500+ cataract surgeries, 150+ artificial limbs, 50 ENT surgeries, 6,500+ dialysis sessions, and 50 paediatric orthopaedic corrective procedures. These impactful interventions reflect the Foundation's clear focus on delivering equitable, affordable, and high-quality healthcare to those who need it most, while consistently bridging critical gaps in access for underserved communities.

About Mr. Madhusudan Agrawal

Shri Madhusudan Agrawal is the Hon. Consul of Uganda in Mumbai, Co-founder & Vice Chairman of Ajanta Pharma Ltd., and Founder-Trustee of the Mamta & Madhusudan Agrawal Foundation. Born in Risod, Vidarbha, he built Ajanta Pharma from a ₹10,000 venture in 1973 into a global pharmaceutical organisation operating across 30+ countries, with multiple US FDA-approved plants and over 8,000 employees.

A visionary entrepreneur rooted deeply in values, he has led large-scale healthcare, social welfare, and rural upliftment initiatives--including free medical camps, subsidised surgeries, mobile health services, international paediatric heart surgeries, and the Sanjeevani Mamta Hospital in Mumbai. Widely recognised for his humanitarian work, he has been honoured with awards such as the Uganda's Diamond Jubilee Medal (Uganda's Highest Civilian Honour) , Lokmat Kohinoor of India, Consular of the Year, the ABL Business Innovator Award, and multiple national recognitions for social service.

Beyond business and philanthropy, he leads Inspira Group in real estate and industrial development, supports cultural preservation, and is a long-time practitioner of Vipassana meditation. Guided by the belief that "what we earn must return to society," Shri Agrawal continues to transform lives through purpose-driven entrepreneurship and compassionate leadership.

