New Delhi [India], February 25: The inaugural Par3 Masters Golf Tournament, marking the debut of the Pitch and Putt format in Maharashtra, concluded successfully at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune on 15th February 25. Held on a perfect golfing afternoon, the event aimed to make golf more accessible and engaging for people across India while putting the country on the global golfing map.

The tournament attracted 86 golfers, including club members and special invitees, and received an overwhelmingly positive response. Among the participants were 16 Korean expats and 12 women golfers, all eager to take on the new format, where each hole was set to Par 3, and players were restricted to using only three clubs, including a putter.

Kaushil Vora, COO of Oxford Golf Resort, expressed his excitement about the event: "This was an amazing opportunity. I knew our members would love the format, and the fact that spots were filled within two days shows its appeal. We're thrilled to be the first to introduce Pitch and Putt on such a large scale, and it's exciting to see it take off so successfully."

Munish Arora, Founder of Can and Able Entertainment and promoter of Par 3 Masters, expressed his excitement, stating, "Having organized over 50 golfing events, we've always aimed to push the limits. Par3 Masters-Pitch and Putt is the fulfilment of that vision, and we are eager to introduce this format to more cities across India soon. The golfers encountered a distinctive challenge on a course with holes ranging from 50 to 100 yards, requiring them to demonstrate precision, strategy, and skill while using only three clubs."

Anirudha Seolekar, Chairman of the Oxford Group and President of the Golf Industry Association of India (GIA), added, "Pitch and Putt has great potential to make golf more popular and accessible. It's a format that could grow into a beloved and sustainable sports property. We're even considering creating a 9-hole course to save time and encourage more enthusiasts to take up the game."

Rajan Sehgal, President of the Indian Golf Tourism Association (IGTA), emphasized the positive effects that innovative golf events and the development of Pitch and Putt golf courses can have on both the sport and tourism. These initiatives make golf more accessible and appealing to a broader audience, helping to increase the sport's popularity and attract international tourists, thereby benefiting local economies. Pitch and Putt courses, being shorter and less challenging than traditional golf courses, offer a more approachable option for newcomers and less experienced players, encouraging higher participation. Additionally, tourists traveling without golf bags can easily experience this format, as only three clubs are needed, which are available at the golf club's pro shop.

"We are thrilled with the success of Par 3 Masters, which brought together golf enthusiasts for a unique and exciting experience. This event showcased the skill, strategy, and precision required in the game, and it was incredible to see participants embrace the challenge. We are committed to growing the sport and creating memorable experiences for golfers of all levels. We look forward to hosting more such events in the future and continuing to elevate the golfing experience for our community." Added Rohan Seolekar, CEO of Oxford Golf Resort.

As the tournament concluded, the prize-giving ceremony recognized the winners and runners-up in both the Men's and Women's categories. Rohit Anand claimed the Men's trophy, with Jeonghook Lee as runner-up. In the Women's category, Minwha Kim took the top spot, with Ajin Lee as the runner-up. Minwha Kim also won the Lets Shave Closest Shave Hole "Nearest to the Pin" contest. The evening concluded with a lively performance by Sufi qawwals from Punjab, adding to the event's memorable atmosphere.

Former pro golfer and trainer Tavleen Batra served as the tournament referee, ensuring fair play throughout the event. The event was organized by Can and Able Entertainment, one of India's oldest sports and entertainment management companies, with support from Celebration Partners Radico Khaitan, Grooming Partners Lets Shave, and Merchandise Partners Golfoy.

