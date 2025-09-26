New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two landmark initiatives on on September 27--BSNL's indigenous 4G stack and the country's 100 per cent 4G saturation project under the Digital Bharat Nidhi scheme.

Scindia announced that the 4G stack will be deployed across nearly 98,000 sites nationwide, covering every part of the country. "Our 4G towers and BTSs are already serving 22 million customers across India. It's fully software-driven, cloud-based, and future-ready. Most importantly, it will upgrade seamlessly to 5G," he said.

BSNL is entrusted with ambitious projects of the Government to provide coverage to uncovered villages in the country, including rural and underserved areas, such as 4G Saturation Scheme.

He stressed that the government's focus is not only on connectivity but also on developing India's telecom manufacturing ecosystem.

Highlighting the progress, Scindia said that global firms are now partnering with Indian manufacturers.

"The world today is getting into serious manufacturing in India. Cisco has tie-ups with Flex, Ericsson, and VVDN in Jabil, and Dixon is expanding here. Slowly, India is emerging as a hub for telecom equipment manufacturing. We are not just a services bouquet, but also an equipment manufacturing bouquet," he added.

The minister also underscored the growing role of C-DOT, noting that it has expanded from providing core technology to also producing Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment alongside Tejas Networks. "This equipment has a big market, especially in the Global South. It will be the responsibility of these firms to package the solution, just as they have done for BSNL," he explained.

Regarding BSNL's future growth, Scindia stated that a capital expenditure plan is in place to expand sites and modernise infrastructure, with funding expected from free cash flows, land monetisation, and central support. He, however, refrained from disclosing further details until finalised.

Responding to queries on tariffs, the minister said pricing will remain the prerogative of individual operators. "India has the cheapest telecom services in the world. The average cost of data here is just 11 cents per GB compared to $2.49 globally. Setting of ARPUs and packages is a company's domain in a highly competitive market, and I don't see any need for regulation," he said.

Scindia also pointed out that BSNL had recorded profits in two quarters but urged stakeholders to assess performance based on operating profits and EBITDA, given the significant impact of depreciation on its financials following a record capital expenditure of ₹25,000 crores in FY24-25.

"These initiatives will not only expand digital access across every village in India but will also mark a new chapter in India's journey towards becoming a global telecom manufacturing leader," Scindia concluded. (ANI)

