Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: Bharat Exhibitions today hosted the 1st ever Bharat Private 5G Networks Summit 2026, at Radisson Blu, Mumbai International Airport. The summit brought together senior leaders from enterprises, telecom operators, technology vendors, system integrators and policy makers to debate deployment models, spectrum options and real return on investment (ROI) from private 5G networks across India. Positioned as India's dedicated platform for private 5G, the summit explored how next-generation networks can power smart factories, ports, campuses, logistics hubs and critical infrastructure. Sessions will focus on use cases in manufacturing, transport, utilities, healthcare and public services, highlighting productivity gains, automation, safety improvements and new digital business models enabled by ultra-reliable, low-latency connectivity. "Private 5G is moving rapidly from pilots to production, and enterprises are looking for clear guidance on technology choices, regulatory pathways and measurable business impact," said Mr Shashi Dharan, MD, Bharat Exhibitions. "Bharat Private 5G Networks Summit 2026 in Mumbai will serve as a neutral forum where all stakeholders can collaborate, share deployment experiences and co-create India's private 5G roadmap." The one-day Summit featured keynote addresses from government and regulatory leaders, expert panels on spectrum frameworks and deployment architectures, and case studies of live private 5G networks in India and overseas. Interactive sessions will also examine ecosystem readiness, device and edge computing requirements, cybersecurity, integration with existing IT/OT systems, and financing models for large-scale rollouts.

Brig. Anil Tandan (Retd.), Director General, Broadband India Forum in his inaugural address quoted, "Lets view Private 5G as a transformative enabler--bringing ultra-reliable, low-latency connectivity to enterprises, campuses, factories, ports, airports, and critical infrastructure. It is not a replacement for public networks, but a powerful complement that unlocks productivity, efficiency, and Industry 4.0 outcomes. India stands at a unique inflection point. We have progressive policy intent, a strong technology ecosystem, and enterprises ready to adopt advanced digital infrastructure. What we now need is clarity, speed, and collaboration across government, industry, and innovators."

Dr. Sanjay Joglekar, Chief Technology Officer, Mumbai Port Authority, said, "Mumbai, India's gateway port and a city that has always played a pivotal role in the nation's trade and connectivity. As ports evolve from traditional infrastructure into complex digital ecosystems, the need for reliable, secure, and real-time communication has become more critical than ever. Modern port operations involve high-volume cargo handling, logistics coordination, safety management, and round-the-clock activity. To manage this scale and complexity efficiently, advanced digital infrastructure is essential. Private 5G offers ultra-reliable, low-latency connectivity that can support automation of port operations, real-time asset and cargo tracking, smart surveillance, and enhanced worker safety, significantly improving operational efficiency and turnaround times."

Mr. Rajeev Saluja, Vice President, 5G Radio, Reliance Jio said, "2026 is the smartphone moment for technology. Private 5G is not merely a technology upgrade; it is a platform for reimagining operations through automation, real-time analytics, AI, and Industry 4.0 applications. By combining indigenous technology, strong partnerships, and a deep understanding of enterprise needs, Jio is enabling organizations to move beyond pilots to full-scale production environments that deliver measurable business outcomes. As India accelerates toward a digitally empowered economy, Private 5G will play a vital role in enhancing productivity, competitiveness, and sustainability. Reliance Jio remains committed to collaborating with enterprises, system integrators, and policymakers to build secure, interoperable, and resilient Private 5G networks that support national priorities such as Digital India, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Mr. Gulshan Khurana, EVP (Technology), Vodafone Idea quoted, "As India embraces the digital future, private 5G will be the cornerstone of industrial transformation. Vodafone Idea's commitment to investment and innovation is a powerful signal that India is ready to lead in this space. Together, let us harness private 5G to build smarter factories, connected healthcare, intelligent cities, and resilient enterprises. The future is not just connected--it is intelligently connected."

Shri Sanjay Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Powergrid Teleservices Limited said, "As India embraces the digital revolution, private 5G will be the cornerstone of industrial growth and national competitiveness. Powergrid Teleservices Limited, with its unmatched infrastructure and regulatory backing, is ready to lead this transformation. Together, let us harness private 5G to build smarter factories, connected healthcare, intelligent cities, and resilient enterprises. The future is not just connected--it is intelligently connected."

Shri Anil N Dhanolkar, CGM CNTX (West), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. Stated, "As India embraces the era of Industry 4.0 and beyond, private 5G will be the cornerstone of industrial growth and national competitiveness. BSNL's commitment to innovation and its unmatched reach across the country make it a vital player in this journey. Together, let us harness private 5G to build smarter factories, connected healthcare, intelligent cities, and resilient enterprises. The future is not just connected--it is intelligently connected."

Mr. Sachin Mehta, Senior Vice President - Product Management & Global Head - Presales at 6D Technologies, Mr. Kedar Kulkarni, General Manager - Presales, Airspan Networks, Mr. Sumit K. Gehani, Vice President Sales, Druid Software Ltd., Shri Rajiv Singh, General Manager (E&T)/HoD, Western Coalfields Ltd, Nagpur, Mr. Bhaskar Choudhuri, Executive Director - Technology Consulting, PwC India, Ms. Harmanpreet Pall, Senior Manager, Cybersecurity & SMR Telecom Security Consulting, EY India, Shri Satyam Singh, ADG (S), DoT, Mumbai LSA, Mr. Shiv Putcha, Director (Research & Consulting) APAC, GSMA Intelligence, Shri Vinay V. Jambhali, Director (C), DoT, Mumbai LSA, Mr. Dhiraj Sharma, Founder & Chief Architect, ImBizo Technologies, Mr. Nitin Tevatia, Delivery Head- M&T (Operator & Enterprise), L&T Technology Services Ltd., Lt. Col. Abhishek Kumar (Retd.), Joint Director, Ministry of Defence and Mr. Debashish Bhattacharya, Additional Director General, BIF were some of the other distinguished speakers throughout the day.

The highly ancipated summit was partnered by 6D Technologies, C-DoT, Airspan Networks, Druid Software, Huber+Suhner, COMMSCOPE, SAARTEK, Communications Today, Broadband India Forum, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) and ITU-APT Foundation of India.

