New Delhi, November 18: In a bid to complement the government's efforts to strengthen last-mile healthcare infrastructure in the country, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had recently kick-started relief efforts across various districts.

As a part of this program, the Bank donated medical equipment worth Rs. 10.00 lakh to Satyawadi Raja Harishchand Hospital in Delhi. The medical equipment consisting of Monitors and Oxygen Regulators was handed over to Dr. Sanjay Kumar Jain, Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

Also Read | Cyclone Jawad Likely to Form Over Bay of Bengal This Week; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Under Alert.

The event was attended by Brij Mohan Kishore Gupta - Dy. General Manager of Zonal Office Delhi, Shri Anil Ahluwalia - Deputy Circle Head of Circle Office North Delhi, Shri Arun Miglani - Chief Manager along with Shri Manoj Kumar - Lead District Manager of District North Delhi and Ms. Isha Khosla, District Magistrate of District North Delhi.

Brij Mohan Kishore Gupta reiterated Bank's long-standing commitment towards society. He said that while the intent is to provide proper medical treatment to the people of Delhi, it is part of our larger mission of contributing to upscaling healthcare infra throughout the country. The Bank has partnered with Rogi Kalyan Samitis (RKS)/Hospital Management Samiti (HMS) at the grass-root level for the initiative.

Also Read | Iran-Backed Hackers Exploiting Microsoft & Fortinet Bugs; Warns Federal Cyber Agencies.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)