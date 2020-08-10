Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): GVK-led Mumbai International Airport managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) undertook a 'Restart Feedback Survey' post the resumption of flight operations to align with the needs and expectations of the passengers along with acquiring the knowledge to continue providing them with a world-class experience.

The survey conducted with 1386 passengers reveals that passengers are eagerly awaiting the return to normalcy of flight operations and are looking forward to international leisure travel. Furthermore, passengers are becoming comfortable with air travel in the new normal as 98.4 per cent of passengers flying to and from CSMIA found the airport to be safer than bus or train stations while 99.6 per cent found air travel to be the most reliable mode of transport, given the current pandemic.

Also Read | Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

Devised to understand passenger sentiments - their apprehension and expectation towards air travel during this unprecedented period, the Restart Feedback Survey displays a change in the purpose of travel for passengers, with business travel gaining momentum.

The study conducted has shown a radical shift post two months of domestic flight operations where the airport identified 54.7 per cent passengers revealing that they are likely to travel for work or business purpose as compared to the 43.3 per cent of passengers who were voyaging back to their homes. Furthermore, the study divulges that passengers are happy with the safety measures undertaken by the airport and are even ready to fly twice a month.

Also Read | WhatsApp Forward Claiming That Billboard Fell on a Motorcyclist in Hyderabad's Mehdipatnam Area is Fake, Know Truth Behind the Viral Clip.

With regards to the value-added services available at the airport, the findings indicated that the passengers are confident to avail F&B services, given the safe and hygienic choices available at the airport. Furthermore, CSMIA also observed a growing passenger comfort in retail shopping amongst the exclusive brands and products available at the airport.

In terms of passenger's satisfaction, the survey revealed that 100 per cent of travellers are happy with the new procedures implemented and CSMIA has taken actions in the light of the pandemic. The study found out that 99 per cent of the passengers rated passenger safety and hygiene experience at CSMIA four and above with maximum rating being five.

CSMIA is continuously working towards the wellbeing and safety of its passengers and ensuring it assists them with high-quality standards, as service remains a part of the DNA of the airport. CSMIA continues to impress and enthrall travellers with its exceptional services and is continually gaining insights towards passenger wants.

The recent survey carried by CSMIA reaffirms the airport's vision of forward-looking, offering an assortment of best-in-class services to the passengers and making efforts in rendering travel to and from Mumbai as the most desirable and elevating experience.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)