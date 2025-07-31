VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 31: iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology), India's leading deep tech startup incubator, successfully concluded the first cohort of ProtoQuik Launchpad - a 30-day technology refinement and prototype acceleration initiative designed to help robotics innovations navigate critical stages of development.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: Byculla-Based Businessman Sexually Assaults Minor Girl Multiple Times Since February, Caught Red-Handed by Victim’s Family; Arrested.

ProtoQuik is iCreate's flagship technology refinement programme aimed at helping early-stage deep-tech startups overcome the "valley of death" - the critical phase where 90% of startups fail due to lack of product-market fit, prototyping support, or strategic guidance. The programme delivers comprehensive enablement through expert mentorship, component sourcing support, milestone planning, and real-world use-case validation.

The programme received over 100 applications from across 20 states and union territories, including strong representation from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Nine of the most promising robotics startups were selected after a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation process. These startups worked on breakthrough technologies and solutions including fire-fighting drones, autonomous surveillance rovers, ship-hull cleaning robots, beach cleaning robots, and underwater inspection systems, each addressing urgent real-world challenges in sectors like marine safety, pollution control, and industrial automation.

Also Read | Friendship Day 2025: Chic Outfit Ideas Inspired by Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor & Others for Your Celebration (View Pics).

Over 30 days, these innovators benefitted from full-stack support including:

* Mentorship from seasoned robotics entrepreneurs, domain experts, and international mentors

* Access to iCreate's prototyping labs and fabrication workshops

* Consultative sessions with regulators and defence organisations to identify scalable use cases

* Support for component sourcing, design and simulation tools via technology partners

* Structured milestone tracking, culminating in a roadmap towards commercial deployment

Each cohort participant has received up to ₹2 lakh worth of prototyping support, and after Demo Day, the most promising startups will be evaluated for subsequent funding from iCreate, to enable them in their journey towards commercialisation.

The ProtoQuik Launchpad Demo Day witnessed active participation from iCreate's key ecosystem partners and senior representatives from organisations including IIT Gandhinagar, Acxelerate India, Ansys, Startupbootcamp India, Vety and Livestock Innovation and Incubation Foundation (VLIIF), Ludhiana, and Atria University, Bengaluru. Senior leaders from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Mr. R. Sella Prabu (General Manager - Business Development) and Mr. Sayan Chakraborty (Manager - Business Development), presented the Udgam initiative -- a programme aimed at empowering innovators and entrepreneurs in India to transform promising ideas into validated Proof of Concepts (PoC) and advance them towards successful commercialisation.

During the event, iCreate also announced its partnership with Startupbootcamp India to foster a resilient, high-impact entrepreneurial ecosystem with a focus on energy transition. This partnership will support early-stage startups through mentorship, access to strategic investments, and global best practices, combining Startupbootcamp's international network with iCreate's expertise in accelerating startup journeys from ideation to market readiness. Key collaboration areas include outreach, startup selection, business growth support, and seed capital enablement.

Speaking about the programme, Avinash Punekar, CEO, iCreate, said: "ProtoQuik Launchpad embodies our vision to foster the next generation of deep tech startups in India - those that go beyond code to create real-world impact. Robotics is a frontier where Indian innovation can truly lead, and with ProtoQuik, we aim to help startups cross the "Valley of Death" that often stifles promising ideas. By equipping them with the right tools, expert mentorship, and a supportive ecosystem, we enable these ventures to evolve from prototypes to scalable, market-ready solutions. This initiative reaffirms our commitment to nurturing deep tech entrepreneurship - not just to survive, but to thrive and lead on the global stage."

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Narottam Sahoo, Advisor & Member Secretary, GUJCOST, said: "iCreate's ProtoQuik Launchpad reflects the transformative synergy between science, technology, and entrepreneurship. By accelerating deep tech innovations in robotics for real-world use cases - be it disaster response or water body maintenance - this initiative strengthens Gujarat's position as a science-first innovation state. GUJCOST remains committed to supporting such efforts that bridge academic research with societal impact and pave the way for homegrown technologies to scale globally."

Sharing his perspective, R.D. Barhatt, Joint Commissioner of Industries, Government of Gujarat, said: "ProtoQuik exemplifies how Gujarat is becoming a hub for deep tech innovation. Through structured mentorship, industrial access, and a focused 30-day sprint, iCreate is enabling startups to bring impactful products to life. The Department of Industries is proud to support such programmes that build future-ready technologies while nurturing entrepreneurship across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, making innovation truly inclusive and scalable."

The current cohort marks a significant step in iCreate's broader mission to nurture deep tech entrepreneurship across domains. Building on its Electric Vehicles Centre of Excellence, iCreate is expanding into other national priority sectors including Mobility (across space, water, air, rail and ground based platforms), Climate Tech, Health Tech and Defence Tech.

ProtoQuik Launchpad will be a recurring programme, with future cohorts themed around Mobility, Climate Tech, Agri Tech, Smart Cities, Drones, Defence, among others. iCreate welcomes partnerships with corporates, research labs, and policy institutions to co-create impactful solutions with the upcoming cohorts.

About iCreate

iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) is India's leading incubator providing deep tech startups the fastest runway to commercialisation. With a focus on hardware-based innovations in Mobility, Climate Tech, and Health Tech, it follows a high-touch, entrepreneur-first approach in nurturing startups. Since inception, it has supported over 870 innovations and 60 patents through incubation, acceleration programmes, mentorship, market connects, and funding. iCreate's state-of-the-art 40-acre campus was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

iCreate is the Lead for the Inclusion & Sustainability Taskforce under Startup20 South Africa (SU20SA). It has served as the Knowledge Partner to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, has partnerships with leading global institutions, and a strategic partnership with CSIR, India's apex organisation for science and technology.

It has been recognised as the Impact Incubator of the Year at the Micelio Mobility Awards 2024 and is the recipient of the National Award for Technology Business Incubator 2020.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)