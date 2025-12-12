VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 12: Bold, disruptive and aspirational: the latest announcement from Rubics Group, which is aiming to reinvigorate Mumbai's luxury real estate market through their upcoming brand Rubics Realty, bears all the hallmarks of their fresh and dynamic approach to the industry. Prior to the official debut of Rubics Realty, Rubics Group have announced their support and sponsorship for the eagerly anticipated G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025, featuring the acclaimed Argentine footballer, Lionel Messi.

Also Read | Did NCC DG Lt General Virendra Vats Say That Pakistani Drones Reached Delhi and Gujarat in May? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media.

* As a young and disruptive brand, Rubics Group believes the association is representative of their ethos, values and perception

* The high-profile sponsorship heralds Rubics Group's maiden foray into Mumbai's premium real estate market early next year through their fresh new brand, Rubics Realty

Also Read | Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections 2025: Congress Bags Over 50% of Sarpanch Posts in First Phase.

The four-city G.O.A.T. India Tour is one of the most eagerly anticipated features on India's year-ending social and cultural calendar, bringing together a global icon, an aspirational, memorable and world-class sporting experience, and high-profile stars and events. The tour will kick off on December 13, and fans will not only have the opportunity to interact with their idol in person but also relive some of the most legendary moments from Messi's football career. Rubics Group's support cements their sensational foray into the city's premium real estate segment, where they will shatter the monotony of traditional property offerings and set a new benchmark in lifestyle living. In that, Rubics Group aspires to elevate the home-buying experience by creating homes that go beyond dwellings and become expressions of their occupants' taste, status and desire for refined living.

"Partnering with this iconic tour signals our commitment to associating with legendary brands and personalities whose values align with ours. We find common ground in our shared ideals of excellence, sophistication, and global appeal. This collaboration is more than an endorsement: it is a declaration of who we are and who we aspire to serve -- discerning individuals who seek more than just a house, but a statement and a lifestyle upgrade. Just as Lionel Messi has forever changed the face of the sport, Rubics Realty is about redefining expectations. We curate exceptional living spaces and craft experiences that speak to ambition, elegance, and premium living," says Suhan Shetty, Managing Director of Rubics Group.

Rubics Group will mark its official debut in the premium luxury real estate segment early next year through the launch of Rubics Realty. The group will also foray into the hospitality and mining sectors in the near future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)