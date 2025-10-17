VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: The campus of CGC University, Mohali, came alive with brilliance and boundless energy as SAVISKAR 2025, a two-day techno-cultural extravaganza, unfolded -- celebrating the fusion of technology, creativity, and youthful innovation.

Across these two power-packed days, the university transformed into a dynamic hub of discovery and excitement. The fest featured a spectrum of high-octane events -- from the adrenaline-pumping VaultHeist Hackathon and Robo Wars to the strategic debates of the National MUN, and the captivating aerial Drone Show that lit up the skies with futuristic flair. Attendees witnessed fierce competitions in Battle of Bands, electrifying Dance Contests, and the much-awaited Drift Show, which added a thrilling touch of motorsport spectacle to the campus.

The fest also became a platform for young thinkers and creators to exhibit their prowess through events like Thinkathon, TechXhibit, The Best Manager Competition, and Forensic Evidence Research, each challenging participants to blend intellect with imagination. Winners from across institutions emerged as champions of innovation and excellence -- Raghav Sharma claimed top honors at the National MUN, Divya Yadav triumphed in The Best Manager Competition, Team Slot Smart impressed all with their ingenuity at Thinkathon, The Forensists in Forensic Evidence Research, while Vishal Kumar stood tall as the winner of TechXhibit. Each of them, along with many more talented participants, walked away with cash prizes worth ₹5,000 and beyond, celebrating not just victory but vision.

Beyond the realm of competition, SAVISKAR 2025 was a feast for the senses. The venue brimmed with food stalls offering a medley of flavors from across the nation, transforming the campus into a bustling culinary carnival. Adding to the fest's grandeur were exclusive movie promotions for the much-anticipated films "Godday Godday Chaa 2" and "Soohe Ve Cheere Waleya", further amplifying the star-studded atmosphere.

Evenings at SAVISKAR shimmered with music, dance, and sheer magic. Students of CGC University, Mohali, took center stage with performances that reflected their artistic brilliance and unbridled passion. The celebrations soared to new heights with enthralling live concerts by Kushagra Thakur, the vibrant Sunanda Sharma, and Bollywood's iconic music maestros Salim-Sulaiman, whose electrifying performances transformed the grounds into a sea of rhythm, light, and euphoria.

Guided by the visionary leadership of the management of CGC University, Mohali, SAVISKAR 2025 was more than an event -- it was an experience that encapsulated the institution's mission to nurture future-ready leaders through innovation, collaboration, and creativity. It provided a transformative platform for students to learn, lead, and leap beyond the ordinary, embodying the spirit of excellence that defines CGC.

As the curtains drew on this magnificent celebration, SAVISKAR 2025 stood as a testament to the power of imagination and intellect -- a symphony of ideas, innovation, and inspiration. It left behind a legacy that will continue to ignite young minds, reminding every CGCian that brilliance isn't just created -- it's cultivated, celebrated, and carried forward to shape the world of tomorrow.

