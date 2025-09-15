NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 15: Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today showcased its latest portfolio of innovative and sustainable lighting solutions at the International Electrical and Consumer Goods Manufacturing (#IECGM2025India), organized by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The event, inaugurated by Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, underscores India's commitment to aligning international standards with national requirements and advancing the country's sustainability goals.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2025: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of SL vs HKC Cricket Match.

Signify unveiled four groundbreaking product lines designed to redefine lighting efficiency, sustainability, and user wellbeing. These solutions demonstrate how advanced lighting can power Indian industries, offices, public spaces, and streets with energy savings, comfort, and smarter performance.

* Philips UltraEfficient Range: A next-generation series of LED lighting products engineered to deliver substantial energy savings compared to conventional LEDs installed over the last decade.

Also Read | 'Always Preaching Poverty Stories': Dhanush Reveals Selling Flowers To Afford Idlis as a Child at 'Idli Kadai' Audio Launch; Netizens React, Note He Is the Son of Director Kasthuri Raja (Watch Video).

* Outdoor: Road and Street light luminaires, Solar Street lights, Solar Post-Top systems* Indoor: Highbay range for industrial applications

* NatureConnect - An indoor lighting solution that mimics daylight and replicates a virtual sky view. Through dynamic light scenes, it enhances energy levels, improves mood, and helps windowless indoor spaces feel in sync with nature transforming them into productive, inspiring, and relaxing environments.

* SootheSpace - A first-of-its-kind, high-efficiency, glare-free luminaire that balances visual comfort, wellness benefits, and sustainability

* Connected Lighting Solutions - Intelligent lighting systems for both indoor and outdoor applications that unlock significant energy savings while enhancing user comfort, safety, and convenience. These solutions feature advanced functionalities such as energy monitoring, remote management, and automated operation, making spaces more efficient and responsive.

Sumit Joshi, CEO & MD, Signify Greater India, said, "At Signify, our purpose goes beyond technology. It is about lighting up India's industries, offices, streets, and communities in a way that drives progress and sustainability. As the country advances towards its energy efficiency and smart infrastructure goals, we are proud to contribute with solutions that balance innovation, human wellbeing, and environmental responsibility. IECGM2025India gives us the perfect platform to demonstrate how light can be a true enabler of growth, comfort, and resilience for the nation."

Girish K Chawla, Head of Professional Business, Signify, added, "At Signify, we are committed to developing solutions that not only reduce energy consumption but also improve the quality of life for users. Our showcase at IECGM2025India highlights how our portfolio is designed to meet India's evolving needs - from UltraEfficient LEDs that deliver significant energy savings, to human-centric solutions like NatureConnect and SootheSpace, and intelligent Connected Lighting systems for indoor and outdoor applications. Together, these innovations are not only cutting energy use but also creating healthier, smarter, and more sustainable environments across the country."

With this showcase at IECGM2025India, Signify reinforces its leadership in driving sustainable lighting innovation and highlights its ongoing commitment to supporting India's transition towards a greener and smarter future.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)