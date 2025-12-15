NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 15: In line with its #BrighterLivesBetterWorld vision, Signify, the world leader in lighting, announces the street LEDification of 100 villages along the Indo-Nepal border, in collaboration with Tarq Foundation. This transformative initiative is being undertaken under the guidance of Shri Rajnath Singh Ji, Hon'ble Defence Minister of India, whose vision for safer, empowered, and better-connected border communities anchors this effort.

Stretching across 1700 km, the Indo-Nepal border is home to resilient and vibrant communities whose daily lives often unfold against infrastructural and safety-related constraints. Limited street lighting has long impacted mobility, economic activity, and community safety after dusk. The introduction of energy-efficient LED streetlights across these villages marks a significant step towards addressing these ground realities, creating safer evenings, supporting local livelihoods, and promoting stronger community networks.

Mr. Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India said, "At Signify, we believe in bringing the best of innovations to the communities across India, through our Har Gaon Roshan CSR initiative. Through this initiative, we aim to bring long-term safety, sustainability, and confidence to border communities. This partnership reflects our commitment to using light to positively impact lives in India, fostering sustainable growth and community empowerment."

Building on this vision, the project has been designed to meet practical ground-level needs. Each village was identified based on community input, footfall patterns, and specific safety concerns.

Manoviraj Singh, Founding Partner at Tarq Foundation, stated, "Real development starts by listening to the people it is meant to serve. Border communities have their own unique rhythms: evening markets, long walks home from school, and the daily movement of women whose sense of safety is directly shaped by how well-lit their surroundings are. This initiative responds to these lived realities. In these villages, light is not symbolic; it is practical, protective, and deeply empowering."

The LED streetlighting of 100 Indo-Nepal border villages stand as a significant milestone in improving rural safety and community well-being. The partnership reinforces a long-term commitment to building resilient border communities.

