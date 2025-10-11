PNN

New Delhi [India], October 11: Upgrading to the latest electronics isn't just about luxury--it's about keeping up with innovation. Whether it's a smart TV, the newest smartphone, or energy-efficient home appliances, consumers want top-quality products without straining their budget. This is where consumer durable loans come in--a smart financing option that helps customers own premium electronics without putting pressure on their savings.

Bajaj Finserv's Easy EMI Loan, a type of consumer durable loan, offers a smart and convenient way for customers to get what they want today and pay for it later. It's designed to make big-ticket purchases simple, affordable, and hassle-free.

With Bajaj Finserv's Easy EMI Loan, customers can buy a wide range of electronics and appliances without depleting their savings. They can visit any of Bajaj Finserv's 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across more than 4,000 cities in India and choose their preferred product model--be it a refrigerator, washing machine, laptop, or smartphone. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh, shoppers can easily finance their purchase and convert the amount into manageable monthly EMIs. Flexible repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months make it easy to pick a plan that aligns with one's monthly budget. Adding to the convenience, Bajaj Finserv also offers zero down payment on select models, letting customers take home their chosen products without paying anything upfront.

Instead of waiting for festive offers or saving up for months, customers can simply shop and pay at their own pace. The entire process--from loan approval to purchase--is designed to be seamless, reflecting Bajaj Finserv's commitment to making finance accessible to everyone.

Key features of the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan

Bajaj Finserv's Easy EMI Loan is designed to simplify the buying experience for consumers looking to invest in high-value electronics. Here are some of the consumer durable loan features that make it the go-to financing option:

1.Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh

With a borrowing limit of up to Rs. 5 lakh, customers can purchase top-tier electronics or multiple appliances in a single transaction. This helps finance big-budget purchases like smart TVs, high-end refrigerators, laptops, or premium smartphones without depleting savings.

2.Repay it on Easy EMIs

The repayment amount is broken down into small, manageable monthly installments, allowing customers to spread costs comfortably over time. This makes large purchases more budget-friendly while ensuring the quality of lifestyle isn't compromised.

3.Flexible tenure options

Tenure options typically range from 3 to 60 months, giving customers the freedom to choose a repayment schedule that suits their cash flow. Whether they prefer shorter commitments or longer durations, flexibility helps adapt repayment to individual financial plans.

4.Quick approval

Consumer durable loans often come with minimal documentation and swift processing. In many cases, approval happens within minutes, allowing customers to shop for their products immediately without lengthy waiting periods or tedious verification processes.

5.Wide accessibility

These loans are available through extensive store networks across 1.5 lakh+ partner stores spread across 4,000+ cities, ensuring customers can apply and shop almost anywhere. Partner tie-ups with leading brands and retailers make accessing funds simple while offering a variety of product choices.

Shop for electronics and appliances with Bajaj Finserv's Easy EMI loan

Upgrading a home with the latest electronics and appliances has never been easier or more affordable. With the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan, customers can purchase high-quality products without an upfront strain on their budget. By combining EMI benefits with brand offers and dealer discounts--using smart tools like the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator--they can significantly reduce their overall spend while paying in simple, bite-sized installments.

How to get started

* Choose the product: Visit the Easy EMI Loan page and select the desired item--whether it's a mobile phone, television, refrigerator, or any other appliance.* Fill in details and verify: Provide basic information such as name, mobile number, and PAN card. Complete a quick KYC process to verify identity.* Check the loan limit: After verification, view the pre-approved loan amount to know exactly how much can be borrowed.* Visit a partner store: Head to one of Bajaj Finserv's 1.5 lakh+ partner stores for guidance and assistance.* Select the EMI plan: Choose a repayment plan that matches the monthly budget. Finalise the paperwork and confirm the purchase.

The Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan is an ideal option for individuals looking to upgrade their home and lifestyle without draining their savings. Offering access to a vast range of products, it allows customers to spread out payments over months--making expenses manageable while keeping finances secure. With this loan, premium appliances and electronics can be brought home today and paid for at a comfortable pace, ensuring smarter shopping and stress-free living.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

