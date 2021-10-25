Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's premium sneaker store Superkicks is bringing their first exclusive apparel collection Superkicks Core, a line of premium basics that's set to launch in-stores on 24th October 2021 and on their website on the 25th of October 2021.

Taking inspiration from core earthy elements, this collection features a set of premium basics clothing, which can be worn for your everyday lifestyle. This fresh and clean line offers hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, cropped pants and joggers in 100% premium French Terry and Single Jersey cotton in colours ranging from Carbon Black, Brick Dust, Sea Spray Green to Glacier Grey.

Also Read | PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Talking about the apparel launch, the Founder of Superkicks, Sangeet Paryani said, "We are really excited to venture into the apparel space. Superkicks is always looking at bringing the coolest and latest fashion to its customers and the apparel launch will be just that. This collection is sure to galvanise the youth with its fashionable designs and exciting range of products keeping up with the latest trends like Athleisure and co-ord sets."

Streetwear has taken the fashion industry by storm and is here to stay. Superkicks Founder, Sangeet Paryani saw a great opportunity here and decided to venture into the streetwear space, marking his debut and bringing to you all Superkicks Core, a gender-neutral clothing line.

Also Read | AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 Begins From Today; Candidates Can Register At sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

Prices starting at INR 1,999 + taxes, Available across all Superkicks stores and on the website at www.superkicks.in (25th onwards online)

Follow @superkicksindia for more updates

Superkicks was launched in 2018, by Sangeet Paryani. An avid sneaker enthusiast, the business idea and opening of Superkicks was a natural step for Sangeet. With the streetwear and sneaker culture rising in India, Sangeet identified the potential in this niche segment and started Superkicks with a single retail store in Mumbai. Since its inception almost 3 years ago, Superkicks now has a strong presence pan-India, with three retail outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru and a dedicated e-commerce website at www.superkicks.in.

Sangeet noticed a gap in the Indian sneaker market and limited availability of collaborations & global sneaker launches. With the opening of Superkicks, his aim is to bridge this gap in the market and bring sneaker lovers some of the best and coolest kicks and streetwear from across the globe.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)