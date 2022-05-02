New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/SRV): The 3rd edition of the GC Surana Conclave was inaugurated by Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education Dr Ashwathnarayan on 1st May 2022, Sunday at the Sophia School auditorium.

The conclave which marks the silver jubilee celebrations of Surana Educational Institutions was presided by Dr Kiran Bedi, Retd. IPS officer and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Also Read | Is Kylian Mbappe Joining Real Madrid? Club President Florentino Perez Drops Huge Hint on Frenchman's Move to Santiago Bernabeu.

After unveiling the institution's autonomous status plaque, Dr Ashwathnarayan, said "Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India is a land of opportunities and the reason for India's brain gain." Highlighting the state's role in implementing the National Education Policy, the minister also mentioned that Karnataka is a model state when it comes to introducing transformational projects in the IT, BT & education sector.

While delivering the keynote address, Dr Kiran Bedi wanted students to achieve prosperity by having purpose and perseverance while putting people in the front. Dr Kiran Bedi commended Dr Archana Surana, Managing Trustee of Surana College for achieving the 25 year milestone.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

On occasion Dr Kiran Bedi, Dr Ramana Rao, renowned cardiologist from the city, Dr H R Appannaiah, scholar and writer and Dr Mahantesh, Founder of Samarthanam Trust were felicitated with the GC Surana Leadership Awards.

The alumni who have made the college proud in various fields including celebrities like Pannaga Bharana, Film Director, Karunya Ram, Actress, Manjunath NS, International Percussionist and Sujay Shaunbag, Classical Dancer participated in the event. Over 40 alumni of the college were felicitated with the GC Surana achievement awards.

The day concluded with an alumni cultural extravaganza where Vasuki Vaibhav, Music Composer and Apoorva Sagar, Film Actress enthralled the crowd with a cultural performance.

Chairman & Managing Director of Micro Labs Dilip Surana, Surana College Principal Dr.

Bhavani M.R and thousands of students were present on the occasion.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)