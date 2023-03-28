Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/SRV): SCMS Pune, one of the leading B-Schools in the country, has set new benchmarks with its record placements for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Institute, known for its industry-academic collaborations and experiential learning programs, has successfully placed its students in top companies with high packages. Admissions for SCMS Pune 2023 are currently open, and those interested in pursuing their Bachelor in Business Administration can apply through SET 2023.

With the highest package of 8.65 LPA and an average package of 5.89 LPA, SCMS Pune has witnessed an excellent placement season with 97.22 per cent of students securing jobs and internships. The top 10 per cent of the batch received packages of 8.65 LPA, while the top 25 per cent received packages of 7.79 LPA. The placements have been made across diverse sectors, including banking, finance, consulting, analytics, e-commerce, and marketing.

The significant recruiters at SCMS Pune in recent years include renowned names such as KPMG, GO MO Group, Barclays, ICICI Bank, PwC, TresVista, Wipro, Deloitte, MGH, Credit Suisse, Accenture, eClerx, Zocdoc, DeltaX, Spoleto, IQuanti, Planet Spark, Impact Guru, and Kohler. These companies offered positions in various profiles, such as management trainees, business analysts, consultants, market research analysts, digital marketing executives, and more.

Speaking about the placement season, Dr Adya Sharma, Director of SCMS Pune, said, "We are extremely proud of our students who have been placed in top companies across sectors. The success of our students is a reflection of the quality education and training that we provide at SCMS Pune. Our experiential learning programs, industry-academic collaborations, and focus on practical skills development have helped our students prepare for the corporate world and excel in their careers."

For those aspiring to join the prestigious SCMS and inherit its illustrious history of excellence, an opportunity awaits. With a focus on providing a comprehensive education that equips individuals with the skills needed to thrive in today's dynamic and multicultural workforce, aspirants are encouraged to apply for admission via the SET 2023 program. This computer-based test, scheduled for May 6th and 14th, 2023, is designed to test candidates on their proficiency in General English, General Awareness, Quantitative Skills, and Analytical & Logical Reasoning, with 60 multiple-choice questions to be answered within 60 minutes.

To ensure a fair evaluation process, candidates can attempt the test twice, with the best score being considered for shortlisting. In addition, those who cut will be invited to participate in the PI-WAT (Personal Interaction and Writing Ability Test), which will further assess their suitability for admission. The final merit list will be compiled based on the candidates' combined performance in both tests, providing a comprehensive and well-rounded evaluation.

With the test being conducted in 76 cities, candidates from all corners of the country can apply and showcase their potential. Take advantage of this opportunity to join the ranks of SCMS and pave the way for a successful career in the business world.

SCMS Pune's BBA programme spanning four years offers a variety of entry-exit options and emphasizes the development of the essential attributes of employability, entrepreneurship, eco-sensitivity, and global citizenship. The curriculum's classroom pedagogy is intentionally designed to provide an all-encompassing, blended, and globalized learning experience that caters to the interests and needs of the students.

The Institute has also been in the news recently for its internationalization initiatives, which include collaborations with leading global institutions, international study tours, and student exchange programs. These initiatives aim to provide students with a worldwide perspective and prepare them for international careers.

With its exceptional placements, strong industry partnerships, and focus on experiential learning, SCMS Pune continues to be a preferred choice for management education in the country.

To know more, visit - https://www.scmspune.ac.in/

