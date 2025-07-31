The Literature Times Announces Winners of the Legacy of Literature Awards

New Delhi [India], July 31: The Literature Times is proud to announce the winners of the Legacy of Literature Awards, an esteemed literary honor that celebrates the finest contributions to the world of books and storytelling. This year's awards have brought together a vibrant and diverse range of authors and genres, reflecting the evolving landscape of global literature while staying true to the timeless values of creative expression, impactful narratives, and cultural relevance.

Recognizing excellence across a wide spectrum--from fiction and non-fiction to poetry, memoirs, children's literature, and genre fiction--the Legacy of Literature Awards applaud authors who have crafted stories that resonate, inspire, and endure. With nominations open to writers across the globe, the awards honor not just outstanding literary merit but also works that have left a lasting impact on readers and the literary community.

This year, the judging panel--comprising accomplished writers, critics, editors, and literary scholars--had the formidable task of selecting winners from an impressive field of entries. After months of careful evaluation, they have chosen the books and authors whose work represents the pinnacle of storytelling excellence, originality, and cultural importance.

Below is the list of winning books and their remarkable authors who have earned their place in the legacy of modern literature.

* 12 Stories in a Year by Kaarthika Maheswaran - Best Anthology

* Adhwan by Kunal Malhotra - Best Poetry (Inspirational)

* Ambivalence by Shahzneen Patel - Best Poetry (Personal Growth)

* An Ecstatic Soul by Atul Kumar - Best Autobiography

* Arihant Reprogrammed (Part 4) - Mission Martyrs by Shubhan Dattanand Balvally - Best Historical Fiction

* Beauty and the Vampires by Sukriti Jaswal - Best Young Adult Fiction

* Beyond Royalty by Shreya Talwar - Best Novel (Romance)

* Bullets to Betrayals by V.B. Bonny - Best Fiction (Action & Adventure)

* Cactus Crime by Praful Shah - Best Crime Thrillers (True Events)

* Call of Future by Fatema Yasmin - Best Science Fiction

* Carols of Caroline by Mitisha Mukherji - Best Contemporary Poetry

* Character: The End goal of education by Dr. Palto Datta - Best Non-Fiction (Education)

* Chupi Chupi Aschhe by Sayantani Putatunda - Best Thriller

* Consent - The Fundamental Concept by Ashish Shekhar - Best Young Adult Non-Fiction

* Deadlines Vs Bloodlines by Afreen S - Best LGBTQ Romance Thriller

* Deep Mind and Whispers of Eternity by Pankaj Sudan - Best Non-Fiction (Personal Growth)

* Drops of Memories by Nandhini Chithra - Best Poetry (Darkness and Destiny)

* Echoes of the Unseen by Misha Mehta Thakur - Best Psychological Drama

* Ehsash kuch khash by Himanshu Shukla - Best Poetry (Philosophy)

* Empower Thyself with 31 Scintillating Stars by Shalaka Anish Kering - Best Mindset Mastery

* Eternal Love with Rishi and Shalu by Suchithra Sharma - Best Romance Drama

* Fighting The Invisible Enemies by Santanu Panda - Best Non-Fiction (Health, Fitness)

* Hope: To Which you can hold on by Anushka Singh - Best Popular Book (Poetry)

* I call it LOVE by Vinita Rk - Best Contemporary Fiction

* Ignite the Viratian in you by Hari Kumar Barri - Best Non-Fiction (Self-Help)

* Indian Catholic Saints, Blesseds, Venerables and Servants of God by Dr Joseph K Thomas - Best Religious & Spiritual

* Ink And Soul by Sumaiyal - Best Fiction (Self-Esteem & Self-Respect)

* Jestus by V. S. Sury - Best Comic Fantasy

* Just Bee the Bee by Goutham Kool Monk - Best Book (Children's)

* Khandav by Mahesh Rajmane - Best Fiction (Mythic Horror)

* Mishti in Shotti - The Kankurgachi Trial by Vangara Naga Durga Sarath Chandra - Best Popular Book (Fiction)

* More Than Love, Felt different! by Poonam Kumari - Best Women's Fiction

* Never Arrived by Nitin Agrahari - Best Literary Collections

* Not Your Silver by V.B. Bonny - Best Drama

* Pieces of You, Pieces of Me by Susan Zare - Best Self-Help Poetry

* Red Teeth Silent Screams by Francois Charles Maree - Best Fiction (Psychological Suspense)

* Sati- Sangharsha Tichya Astitvacha by Deepa Gaitonde - Best Inspirational Fiction

* SCRUTINIZE - Mission Memory Enhancers by Sujatha Renganathan - Best Mystery & Detective Fiction

* Shamans of the Himalayas by Anu Malhotra - Best Non-Fiction (Religion & Spirituality)

* Siya: A Suicide's Argument by Anjali Roongta - Best New Adult Fiction

* Storm's Verses by Joydeep Singh - Editor's Choice (Poetry)

* Symphony In Monotony by Tarun Saini - Best Philosophical Poetry

* Tales from the Dawn-lit Mountains by Subi Taba - Best Short Stories (Editor's Choice)

* The Value of Now by Rajala Harshitha - Best Coming-of-Age Fiction

* The Ballad of the Universe by Abhilash Fraizer - Best Literary Fiction

* The Conscious Compass by Sathyamoorthy Buma Sridhar - Best Non-Fiction (Spiritual)

* The Decree by T K Kavya - Best Fiction (Romantic Fantasy)

* The Great Indian Naturist - A Secret Life Unveiled by Pooja Gowda - Best Non-Fiction (Health & Wellness)

* The Hidden Gems by Shreya Talwar - Best Book (Essays & Poetry)

* The Holy Convergence and Other Poems by Debjyoti Das - Best Poetry (Mythology)

* The Mindful Teen by Sathyamoorthy Buma Sridhar - Best Non Fiction (Teen & Young Adult)

* The Mysterious Soul's Inside in the Industry by Sidraroyvp Vaishnavi Priyaa - Best Fiction (Action & Adventure)

* The Mystic Company by Shyambala - Fiction & Fantasy (Myth & Legend)

The Legacy of Literature Awards continue to uphold the mission of recognizing literary excellence and encouraging authors whose words inspire thought, emotion, and change. Each winning book stands as a testament to the enduring power of stories to connect us across cultures, generations, and experiences.

As we celebrate these exceptional voices, The Literature Times remains committed to supporting and promoting meaningful literature that shapes the world. Congratulations to all the winners for their remarkable achievements and lasting contributions to the literary landscape.

