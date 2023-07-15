PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 15: Urban Vyapari, a new-age AI-based startup, is set to transform the retail and dining landscape with the launch of its innovative software and devices on July 4th, 2023. The company aims to empower traditional retailers and restaurateurs with advanced technology solutions that enhance operational efficiency and drive business growth.

Also Read | Supreme Court Collegium Headed by CJI DY Chandrachud Recommends Appointments of Judges in Seven Different High Courts.

Led by Founder and CEO Kuldeep Thakran, and Co-founders Sandeep Sindhu, Subhadeep Ghosh (CBO) and Rituraj (CTO), Urban Vyapari is on a mission to bridge the technology gap for retailers and restaurateurs, providing them with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

The centerpiece of this launch is Urban Vyapari's state-of-the-art AI-powered software, designed to streamline operations with inventory management and billing to supplier management, cash and credit management, delivery app integration, and selling on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram directly through our UV WebShop and UV SocialShop and deliver a seamless payment experience for retailers. Table management, KOT, recipe management, menu master, and delivery app for restauranteurs. Their marketing toolkit will be another highlight of this launch, as it will aid these players in growing & competing locally as well as online. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, the software equips businesses with actionable insights and recommendations to make data-driven decisions and drive growth.

Also Read | Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast of Women's Singles Final Tennis Match in India.

In conjunction with the software, Urban Vyapari is also introducing two Android devices - UV Blaze and UV Elevate. These devices are purpose-built for billing and payment solutions, ensuring compliance with industry standards such as BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and PCI (Payment Card Industry). Retailers and restaurateurs can now enjoy secure and efficient transactions backed by the latest technology.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our AI-powered software and Android devices; our goal is to empower retailers and restaurateurs with user-friendly, technology-driven solutions that enhance their business operations and help them thrive in today's competitive market," said Kuldeep Thakran, CEO of Urban Vyapari.

Urban Vyapari's software and devices offer a comprehensive suite of features and benefits, including:

- Simplified billing and inventory management

- Enhanced payment processing capabilities

- Easy supplier, cash and credit management

- UV Web Shop using which retailers can sell directly on Facebook and Instagram using POS

- Intelligent data analytics for better decision-making

- Seamless integration with existing systems

- Dedicated customer support and training and many more features.

The company has already secured a significant investment of $350,000 from a Gurgaon-based angel investor, which will further fuel its growth and expansion plans.

With the launch just around the corner, Urban Vyapari is excited to introduce its game-changing software and Android devices to the market. The company invites retailers, restaurateurs, and industry stakeholders to join them on this journey towards redefining the retail and dining experience.

For more details, you can visit https://www.uvhubs.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)