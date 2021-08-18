New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The dawn of E-commerce has levelled the playground for the fashion industry. But when homegrown brands are forced to compete against global luxury brands, there is little they can do about it. Whether it is marketing expenditure, supply chain, or technology, these indigenous brands struggle too hard to survive that growing and competing is a distant dream.

Though many E-commerce platforms are out there; listing a product, running sponsored ads, and managing deliveries/returns, is too much to handle for homegrown brands. Divyansh Kapoor and Himanshu Sharma always wanted to launch their own homegrown label. Once the supply chain was in place, he started looking for an exclusive platform to sell his merchandise, but couldn't find one.

This led him to a stark realization - luxury brands from international markets have deep penetration because of a strong distribution and promotion strategy. Indian homegrown fashion brands, however, fail miserably to reach their target market in absence of support from the industry.

To solve this challenge, Divyansh and Himanshu launched VASAAS - a dedicated marketplace to disrupt the Indian designer clothing segment. The platform aggregates emerging talent of homegrown labels into the market and provides the fashionistas with global-quality designer wear outfits and accessories at affordable prices.

In just 6 months of time, VASAAS onboarded more than 400 homegrown labels out of which 300 of them are available exclusively on VASAAS, clocking a gross merchandise value of over USD 300K. The platform supports sellers across the entire supply chain - right from manufacturing, to helping them with product photo shoots, listing, promotions, and logistics. By the end of 2021, VASAAS plans to onboard over 1000 labels, and is building a platform with WhatsApp-based seller panels which is set to help these brands scale at their own pace.

On the demand side, VASAAS has taken a customer review-driven approach. Along with traditional product categories, the platform enables customers to shop according to an action - whether it's a cocktail party, or an engagement; haldi, mehendi, or wedding, VASAAS team of fashion experts have curated exclusive sections of apparels, and accessories, according to the event.

VASAAS has also pioneered "made to order" apparels and accessories via its network of creators, enabling customers to customize their merchandise, at no additional cost.

VASAAS is a curated marketplace for homegrown labels providing them a platform in terms of branding and sales. The brand brings luscious dresses, accessories, and outfits from over 400 India's best homegrown labels, ranging across ethnic, western, formal, lounge wear, and casual wear.

For more information, please contact: www.vasaas.com.

