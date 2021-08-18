Appearing in some of the best films of the last two decades, Edward Norton is one of the best character actors working right now. Watching Norton on the screen is like watching a chameleon change its colour due to how lost he gets into his roles. Whatever film it may be, Norton always brings such passion and dedication to its roles that for better or worse gets a reaction from the filmmakers. Knives Out 2: Jessica Henwick Joins Daniel Craig’s Star-Studded Netflix Film Starring Dave Bautista, Edward Norton.

While he has been labeled as hard to work with in some instances, you can’t turn a blind eye to how he portrays his characters on screen. It’s one of the most impressive things about Norton and for us it’s some of the best 120 minutes of entertainment we will get. With how many amazing characters he has portrayed, for his 51st birthday we are taking at five of Edward Norton’s best roles. Knives Out 2: Kathryn Hahn Is the Recent Addition to the Cast of Daniel Craig’s Netflix Film Starring Dave Bautista and Edward Norton.

Bruce Banner/Hulk (The Incredible Hulk)

Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk

Often considered as the black sheep of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Incredible Hulk still features a really strong Edward Norton performance. Starring as the titular character, Norton is able to translate the torturing struggle of Bruce Banner so well. While Mark Ruffalo took over the role after Norton’s departure, he still has a cult following around him that remembers his amazing performance in the film. Some even consider his portrayal superior to Ruffalo’s.

Aaron Stampler (Primal Fear)

Edward Norton in Primal Fear

Edward Norton’s debut film, Primal Fear sees him play the role of Aaron Stampler. Norton is so good in the film that he is able to overshadow veteran Richard Gere in his own film. His performance in Primal Fear showcased why he is a serious actor to be on the lookout for. His role can be considered as a dual role too due to Aaron having a personality disorder, Norton still portrays this character so flawlessly that it’s to critique it.

Mike Shiner (Birdman)

Edward Norton in Birdman

Alejandro G Inarritu crafted a magnificent film with Birdman as it followed one continuous shot chronicling around a stage play. While there was a lot to appreciate here, the man who stole the show was Edward Norton as Mike Shiner. Portraying a somewhat version of himself only, you see Mark join the play and try to take over some of the aspects of his character, frustrating his colleagues. Considering how this can be considered a parody of himself, his role is a treat to watch.

The Narrator (Fight Club)

Edward Norton in Fight Club

While in movies some characters can be an extension of the audiences, who are given the information same time as the main character learns it. That can be frustrating in some places but not in David Fincher’s meticulously crafted Fight Club. Playing the role of The Narrator, Norton had his career breakout over here. Critics praised his performance as the movie showed his gradual descent into madness and packed a kickass ending.

Derek Vinyard (American History X)

Edward Norton in American History X

Edward Norton’s role in American History X is to date his most moving and powerful performance. Portraying the role of Derek Vinyard, a skinhead, he brings such aggression and hate to the role which makes the turn of his character all the more powerful as you see him stop his brother from going down on the same path. American History X is expertly crafted and you should surely check it out if you’re a fan of Norton’s.

All these characters are proof of how great Norton really is. His passion is so infectious that it’s hard not to love him as an actor. With this we finish off our list and wish Edward Norton a very happy birthday.

