Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 15: The US$ 3 Bn conglomerate Vishwa Samudra Group from Hyderabad, India led by its promoter Chairman Chinta Sasidhar has announced Shivdutt Das as the Managing Director and Lakshmi Priyadarshini Chinta as the Vice Chairperson for its Holding Company to oversee the group operations.

The holding company currently has interests in Engineering, Marine, Aviation, Manufacturing and Investments. Its engineering arm Vishwa Samudra Engineering has been an industry outlier demonstrating phenomenal growth in the last 2 years surpassing many competitors in the infrastructure space in India. The pioneers in building urban ropeway at Varanasi also bagged the most innovative infrastructure company award at the ABP Infrastructure Conclave.

Shivdutt has been part of the group for the last few years working as the Group Executive Director. This makes him one of the youngest professionals compared to his peer group. A part of the FICCI National Executive, he has worked with organisations like United Spirits, ICICI Prudential, Bharti Axa Life Insurance, Tata AIA, Reliance Capital and D Y Patil Healthcare in the past beyond his own start-up eco system as an early investor. He was also one of the investors on Swiggy cap table pre-IPO.

A qualified economics scholar with great interest in philanthropy has recently authored a gorgeous coffee table book "Dugga Dugga" covering the story of Durga Puja and its connection to India across geographies.

During this announcement Chinta Sasidhar, the Group Chairman said "The group needs this leadership now when we are poised to take a quantum leap and build a legacy through our work. We are building a global enterprise and Shivdutt is the best suited internal talent to take this role".

Taking ahead this KMP formation, Lakshmi Priyadarshini Chinta was announced as the Vice Chairperson for the Group. An avid mathematician who had found her world in teaching children the simpler ways to solve the most complex problems of maths now creates the right balance and gender inclusion ratios of the group philosophy.

Priyadarshini has not only spearheaded the massive CSR initiatives so far but she has been the force behind the group's vision and expansion over the years. People policies and administration have always been her interest beyond staying actively involved in the day to day affairs of the company.

Vishwa Samudra Group under its philanthropy arm, the Chinta Sasidhar Foundation has been doing phenomenal work in Ayurveda, Education for Under-privileged Children and Creating an Economy for Bulls. Nandha Gokulam is a unique effort of the group to save the bulls which not only works in conserving the indigenous breeds, but also does continuous research on this field to create economic value and inspiration for farmers to keep the bulls. Nandha Gokulam Life School today is a home for 150 primary students. Priyadarshini has been relentlessly working on this dream project over the years.

The group with its international operations now has its footprints in the Middle East, Europe and South America. Recently covered by one of the top international publications as a Hidden Gem, Vishwa Samudra believes in deriving its brand inspiration - silent strength, from the sea.

