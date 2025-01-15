Parakram Diwas is celebrated every year in India with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. It is also celebrated as Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti. The day marks the birth anniversary of renowned Indian freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. The term Parakram Diwas literally translates to Day of Valour, and it is named in order to honour the bravery, courage, and contributions made by Subhas Chandra Bose to the nation. He played a key role in India’s independence movement, and his courage and leadership skills inspired many. Many schools, colleges, communities, and leaders pay tribute to him through speeches, events, programmes, and workshops. Many also share inspirational quotes to honour his legacy. If you’re looking for wishes to send, look no further. To help, we have compiled a list of Parakram Diwas 2025 messages to share. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti Images & Parakram Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and SMS.

Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha. He played a major role in forming the Indian National Army (INA) and was very involved in helping the nation achieve freedom from British rule. He fought bravely and took bold and courageous steps. His commitment to the nation has inspired generations. The day not only honours his legacy; it also celebrates his fight for the country’s freedom and for equality and justice for all. In order to pay tribute, the freedom fighter’s birthday was chosen to honour him. On this day, people remember him and spread the joy of the celebration with thoughtful messages. Scroll below for Parakram Diwas 2025 wishes, greetings, and messages and Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti images, HD wallpapers, and quotes. You can easily download them for free online and share them with loved ones through WhatsApp or Facebook. Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Quotes, Wishes & Greetings: Send HD Images, Telegram Photos, Messages, WhatsApp Status and Sayings To Celebrate Parakram Diwas.

Parakram Diwas Wishes

Parakram Diwas (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Parakram Diwas Greetings

Parakram Diwas (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Parakram Diwas Images

Parakram Diwas (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Parakram Diwas Messages

Parakram Diwas (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Parakram Diwas Wallpapers

Parakram Diwas (Photo Credits: File Photo)

This Parakram Diwas 2025, let us honour his memory and legacy and pay our tribute to the national hero with these thoughtful messages and inspirational quotes. May his courage and dedication to the nation continue to inspire more generations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).