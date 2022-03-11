Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Indian equities markets witnessed volatility in the morning session on Friday with benchmark Sensex opening deep in the red and turning into positive later in the day.

The Sensex started the day with over 200 points of loss at 55,218.78 points. The index later turned positive surging to a high of 55,833.95 points.

Also Read | Redmi 10 India Launch Confirmed for March 17, 2022.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 121.15 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 55,585.54 points at 12.10 am against its previous day's close at 55,464.39 points. Earlier, the Sensex slipped to a low of 55,049.95 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 52.50 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 16,647.40 points against its previous day's close at 16,594.90 points.

Also Read | Radhe Shyam Full Movie In HD Leaked On Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels For Free Download And Watch Online; Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Film Is The Latest Victim Of Online Piracy?.

The Nifty also witnessed volatility. The Nifty started the day in the red at 16,528.80 points and slipped to a low of 16,470.90 points in the morning trade. The Nifty surged to a high of 16,694.40 points in the intra-day.

There was good buying support in pharma, banking and financial stocks.

Sun Pharma jumped 2.65 per cent to Rs 892. Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 1.64 per cent to Rs 3957.95. Bajaj Finserv rose 1.25 per cent to Rs 15660. Axis Bank rose 1.07 per cent to Rs 702.25. State Bank of India was trading 0.85 per cent higher at Rs 472.60.

Nestle India slipped 1.41 per cent to Rs 17385.65. Maruti Suzuki fell 1.27 per cent to Rs 7114.70. NTPC was trading 0.64 per cent down at Rs 132.05. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)